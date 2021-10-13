Join JFS for a healing experience with Lori Lipten as she discusses the soul’s journey through death and the afterlife, based on her experiences as a shamanic medium and Akashic records reader.

The Senior & Caregiver Resource Network of Jewish Family Service presents “Bringing the Soul to Life” with medium Lori Lipten, Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7-8:15 p.m. on Zoom.

This past year has taught us that the unexpected can happen at any time. And many of us are still coping with the loss of a loved one. Join JFS for a healing experience with Lori Lipten as she discusses the soul’s journey through death and the afterlife, based on her experiences as a shamanic medium and Akashic records reader.

Lori Lipten holds a master of arts in clinical and humanistic psychology and serve thousands of clients around the world as a shamanic medium, intuitive guide and healing force. Lori brings insights and messages from loved ones in Spirit and Divine Messengers to heal, inspire and empower. She is also a shamanic healer providing shamanic healing methods, mentoring, coaching and spiritual psychotherapy to serve mind, body and spirit.

Proceeds raised from this fundraising event will help provide emergency assistance for older adults served by Jewish Family Service.

Tickets are $38. For sponsorship information or to purchase event tickets, visit SACRN.org/event or call (888) 458-0667. To purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win $3,000, contact Paula at (513) 317-5088.