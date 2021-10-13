To honor her recovery from the two surgeries, Dr. Elizabeth Zide decided to participate in two challenges to raise funds.

Dr. Elizabeth Zide spent Sunday, Sept. 26, walking the Grand Canyon, rim to rim, with her friends Stacy Marko and Kriket Tomasi. The date was the one-year anniversary of the first surgery she received after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor (NET) or carcinoid. The goal was to raise funds to fight this rare form of cancer.

Zide, who lives in West Bloomfield and works at Michigan Integrative Medicine in Bloomfield Hills, was diagnosed with the disease last year. Most people have never heard of it. “I had to dig deep into my medical school memory banks for the information I learned about this disease,” she said. NET is rare, about 10 people in 1 million will ever be diagnosed with it.

“Even being a doctor, I had no clue I had this growing and spreading inside my body,” she wrote on her blog. “My life and career have always been focused on improving and maintaining health. By the time I was diagnosed, it had already metastasized to my liver and, yet, I was a picture of great health — eating organic, running marathons, swinging kettlebells. I was enjoying life with my husband and raising three incredible children!”

Zide, who attends Adat Shalom Synagogue and credits Hebrew Free Loan with helping her get through medical school, said she may have had the disease for 10 years before being diagnosed, which is typical for those with NET, whose symptoms tend to be vague.

In late 2020, she said most of her disease was removed in two major surgeries she underwent at the Mayo Clinic. “It is a disease that is never truly gone, even with the best treatments we currently have,” she said.

Because this cancer is so rare, it does not receive much attention or funding. That’s why she set a goal of raising $15,000 to help combat it. To honor her recovery from the two surgeries, she decided to participate in two challenges to raise funds. The first behind her, Zide now turns her attention to challenge No. 2: running the Detroit Half Marathon on Oct. 17.

You can help her reach her fundraising goal by pledging to her cause at https://netrf.org/get-involved/fundraising-events/elizabeth-zides-many-strides-to-find-a-cure-for-nets.

“I hope to inspire anyone struggling with cancer, and I want to increase awareness of this rare disease,” she said. “Your donation will help to fund research to beat this disease for me and all NET patients!”