The Holocaust Memorial Center is partnering with JLearn on two new classes.

The first, “Diaries and the Shoah; Antisemitism Yesterday and Today,” will be led by archivist and published author Robbie Terman for a hands-on class on writing meaningfully about your life and experience. Course material will include lessons on both diary and memoir writing. No writing is experience necessary.

The second, “Antisemitism Yesterday and Today,” is a three-part series led by HMC Director of Education Ruth Bergman. The class will explore the origins of the belief that Jews are the ultimate outsiders, a power-hungry people who pose a threat to humanity.

Connect the antisemitic tropes of today to ancient and medieval characterizations of Jews and Judaism, study how antisemites use them in propaganda, and discuss why people are so ready to believe them.

By the end of the course, you will understand how antisemitism, in the words of Robert Wistrich, has endured as “the longest hatred.” For information, call (248) 205-2557; register at jlearn.jfmd.org.