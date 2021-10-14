Honorees will receive free three-year subscriptions to the JN and be featured in a February 2022 issue.

Do you know someone making an impact in the community for this special honor?

The Jewish News is once again featuring “36 Under 36” to recognize doers, activists, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, community organizers and other young Jewish professionals reshaping and broadening Metro Detroit’s Jewish community.

Do you know someone who gives of themselves to the community in robust — and often thankless — ways? Someone you admire and aspire to be like? Someone whose accomplishments you want to celebrate? Fill out the form below and nominate them by Nov. 18.

