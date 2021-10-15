The program, which will recognize MIBA partners in innovation across the state of Michigan, will begin at 7 p.m.

The Michigan Israel Business Accelerator will host its annual inaugural fundraiser, co-chaired by Beth Chappell and Mark Davidoff, Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Townsend Hotel Ballroom in Birmingham.

A VIP Reception takes place from 5-6 p.m., followed by wine tasting until 8 p.m. The program, which will recognize MIBA partners in innovation across the state of Michigan, will begin at 7 p.m. The evening includes a strolling dinner as well as a silent auction. Tickets are $100 for members and $150 for non-members. Register at Eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-two-nations.

“This is something we’ve wanted to do for a while but couldn’t because of COVID,” said the MIBA’s Veronica Hanna-Senger. “I’m really looking forward to getting to meet people in person that I’ve been in correspondence with for over a year now.

“And we’re looking forward to growing our partnerships, both within and outside of the Jewish community.”

Sponsorships for the event are also available. Contact veronica@michiganisrael.com or (810) 300-9130.

Because of COVID concerns, the Townsend Hotel staff will be masked. All non-vaccinated guests are asked to wear masks as well.