Allison Kief with her starbursts made of straws. (Temple Beth El)

Temple Beth El’s Sukkot Family Program on Sunday, Sept. 26, was so much fun! Families enjoyed pizza, cookies, music and Sukkot-themed lawn games that included a pumpkin ring toss, etrog relay races and cornhole. 

Families strung popcorn and made starbursts out of straws to decorate the sukkah, and many got to shake the lulav and etrog in the sukkah with our clergy. The weather was perfect and helped to make the afternoon a great success. 

Lauren Sosin with Hayden and Ashton Bender enjoying some pizza. Courtesy of Temple Beth El
Debbie Morosohk, Director of Education helping children (Lilly Berg and Makenzie Bielfield) make Sukkot crafts. Courtesy of Temple Beth El
Arielle and Robert Levine enjoying time in the sukkah. Courtesy of Temple Beth El
Rabbi Miller with Robert and Alexandra Kief hanging Sukkah decorations. Courtesy of Temple Beth El
Noah and Dina Sorser playing cornhole. Courtesy of Temple Beth El
JN Staff

