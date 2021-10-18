Families strung popcorn and made starbursts out of straws to decorate the sukkah, and many got to shake the lulav and etrog in the sukkah with our clergy.

Temple Beth El’s Sukkot Family Program on Sunday, Sept. 26, was so much fun! Families enjoyed pizza, cookies, music and Sukkot-themed lawn games that included a pumpkin ring toss, etrog relay races and cornhole.

Families strung popcorn and made starbursts out of straws to decorate the sukkah, and many got to shake the lulav and etrog in the sukkah with our clergy. The weather was perfect and helped to make the afternoon a great success.