ORT’s Come ORT and Play Fundraiser, sponsored by the Suburban Collection, was held on Sunday, Sept. 12. The event — planned by co-chairs by Jill Ingber and Lindsey Maddin, along with an enthusiastic planning committee — was a huge success, raising significant funds and attracting nearly 600 attendees in support of ORT’s critical mission of impacting lives through education.

Three generations of families — children, their parents and grandparents, too — had a fun-filled day at ORT’s carnival, playing games for awesome prizes, enjoying the petting zoo and pony rides, eating carnival treats, getting their faces painted, using fun props at the photo booth, testing their skills at slot car racing and so much more!

In addition to the exciting activities, there was one lucky winner of ORT’s $2,500 cash raffle prize, sponsored by 1st Securities Mortgage.

Save the date for next year’s event, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.