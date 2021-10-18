Fall Focus 2021 offers the perspective of four panelists who will discuss the effects of hate-motivated behavior on their communities and will provide constructive ways on working together to empower communities to fight back.

Earlier this month, Gil Ofarim, a Jewish singer and musician, says he was stopped from checking in at a hotel in eastern Germany because he was sporting a Star of David pendant around his neck. He took to social media and there was an outpouring of support for him, including a protest outside the Westin Hotel in Leipzig.

A new U.S. Department of Justice report released in September 2021 showed that from 2015 to 2019, 59% of violent hate crime victimizations reported by victims were motivated by bias against their race, ethnicity and national origin.

According to Rabbi Asher Lopatin, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee, fears about identifying as Jewish (such as wearing religious symbols), shying away from supporting Israel because of bullying behavior on social media or elsewhere, and nervousness about attending synagogue or other Jewish events, are all too common realities for Jews and other minorities.

Lopatin will be one of the panelists at “Fall Focus 2021 — Hate Is Hate: We Are All at Risk. What Can We Do Together?” a free, virtual program offered by National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI) on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.

Mina Feldman, who is co-chairing Fall Focus 2021 with Stephanie Keywell, said that the program was prompted by the ever-present threat of racist talk, even violence, in recent years, and the need to give community members from a variety of minority groups some tools to feel empowered in dealing with threats.

“We want our audience to come away with the feeling that they are not victims, but instead are inspired to take action and do something about this form of prejudice,” said Feldman.

Panel of Experts

Fall Focus 2021 offers the perspective of four panelists who will discuss the effects of hate-motivated behavior on their communities and will provide constructive ways on working together to empower communities to fight back. Alongside Lopatin, other panelists will include Michigan State Sen. Stephanie Chang (District 1); Professor Saeed Khan, senior lecturer in the Departments of Near East and Asian Studies and Global Studies, Wayne State University; and Shirley Stancato, principal at SRS Advisory Services Member LLC, and a member of the Wayne State University Board of Governors.

Lopatin said there was a disconnect between people who believe that they are “good people” who are not racist and the expressions they might use in relation to Jews, Muslims or other minorities. “They might use antisemitic tropes or Islamophobic tropes, without truly thinking about what they are saying. We can’t be afraid to call this racism out,” he said.

Lopatin added that where the Jewish community was concerned, there was a blurred line between anti-Israel rhetoric and antisemitism and that the prejudice was coming from both sides, right and left. “We are being hit by a wave of right-wing conspiracy theories; but on college campuses, in particular, students are attacked by the left-wing activists who are against Israel,” he said.

His advice for students is to report any uncomfortable encounter to Hillel staff, a dorm’s RA (resident adviser) or any other adviser. If an encounter is antisemitic, Islamophobic or racist and feels like hate speech, reach out to the AJC or ADL and report it.

In March 2021, Sen. Stephanie Chang, the first Asian American woman elected to the Michigan State Senate, was a sponsor of Senate Resolution 30, a resolution to condemn hate crimes, hateful rhetoric and hateful acts against Asian Americans and to encourage Michiganders to report hate crimes to the proper authorities. She is passionate about protecting her community and other minorities and says that many statistics show hate crimes against Jewish, Asian, Muslim and Black Americans, as well as LGBTQ individuals, are on the rise.

“It is important for community members to speak up and not stay silent. Hate crimes and discrimination are never OK. Perpetrators need to be held accountable, so contacting the Attorney General’s hate crime hotline or the Michigan Department of Civil Rights hotline is an important step to take if you witness a crime,” she said. The Attorney General’s Hate Crimes hotline is (313) 456-0180 and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights discrimination hotline is (800) 482-3604.

Bystanders’ Role

Chang acknowledged that as much as bystanders might want to intervene, there could be times when it isn’t safe to do so. She advises that people who want to be able to stand up against racism get bystander intervention training with an organization such as Hollaback.

Shirley Stancato has always believed that racist behavior comes from a place of fear and mistrust and that communication between all people is key to combatting hate. For almost 20 years, Stancato served as president and CEO of New Detroit Inc., Metro Detroit’s prestigious coalition devoted solely to race relations, which serves as an essential forum for discussion and advocacy for racial equity.

“We can’t lose sight of the fact that people have been working for racial justice for decades,” she says. “So, while the issues might feel new to some people, they are not new to others.”

Stancato says that the Jewish and African American communities have worked together constructively on civil rights initiatives from the earliest days and that the collaboration against racism needed to continue, with conversations, such as those that will occur during the Fall Focus 2021 event, remaining important.

One of Lopatin’s roles, as leader of a major Jewish advocacy organization, is to meet with political leaders and the media to sensitize them to the issues of antisemitism and hate acts. “We urge legislation, but we also urge our politicians themselves to be aware of language that the Jewish community sees as antisemitic and painful,” he explained.

His organization forms coalitions and partnerships with different interfaith groups such as the Muslim community, the Hindu community, the African American community and the Chaldean community, to promote understanding and increase sensitivity to others.

For the Jewish community, which so frequently feels under attack, Lopatin has a final message: “Please be a proud Jew and a proud lover of the only Jewish state in the world, Israel. Don’t let a fear of being harassed or being made fun of or even just not fitting in stop you from standing up for the things you value in life. The Jewish community needs Jews who are unafraid.”

To register for “Fall Focus 2021 — Hate is Hate: We Are All at Risk. What Can We Do Together?” go to www.ncjwmi.org.