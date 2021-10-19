This new JScreen initiative offers at-home testing for more than 60 cancer susceptibility genes associated with hereditary risks for breast, ovarian, prostate, colorectal, skin and many other cancers.

JScreen, www.jscreen.org, a national public health initiative based out of Emory University School of Medicine’s Department of Human Genetics, adds yet another way to save lives with the launch of its CancerGEN testing initiative.

During the pandemic, we have all learned how critical it is to take healthcare into your own hands. With October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Prostate and Ovarian Cancer Awareness months in the fall, and the staggering statistics showing that half of all men and a third of all women will develop cancer during their lifetime, JScreen understands the importance of giving people a heads up if they have a hereditary risk for cancer.

“Making cancer genetic testing accessible is key,” said Jane Lowe Meisel, M.D., associate professor of hematology and medical oncology at Emory University School of Medicine, and medical director for JScreen’s cancer program. “This type of testing is important because it alerts people to their risks before they get cancer. They can then take action to help prevent cancer altogether or to detect it at an early, treatable stage.”

In the U.S., Ashkenazi Jews are at a higher risk of breast cancer due to the high prevalence of BRCA1 and BRCA2 (BRCA1/2) inherited gene mutations. These mutations are linked to breast cancer and ovarian cancer in women, breast cancer and prostate cancer in men, melanoma and pancreatic cancer.

Getting tested through JScreen is easy. To receive your simple at-home test, sign up online, provide a saliva sample and use pre-paid postage to mail it in. JScreen’s tests use state-of-the-art genetic sequencing technology to ensure highly accurate results. JScreen provides risk information in three weeks or less. Importantly, licensed genetic counselors provide consults via phone or secure video conferencing to ensure that people understand their results.

One of JScreen’s goals is to make testing affordable. CancerGEN is $199. JScreen.org also offers need-based financial assistance.

“Knowledge is power. With an understanding and awareness of their cancer risks and available options, individuals can work with their health-care providers on next steps,” said Karen Arnovitz Grinzaid, MS, CGC, assistant professor of human genetics at Emory University School of Medicine, and JScreen’s executive director. “Launching our new cancer program and providing convenient and affordable access to cancer genetic testing across the U.S. will help save lives.”