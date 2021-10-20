Prospective Detroit athletes and their parents can take the first step toward making their way to southern California next summer by attending an information meeting on Zoom at either 4 p.m. Nov. 21 or 4 p.m. Dec. 12.

If all goes well, the JCC Maccabi Games will return in 2022 in San Diego, Calif.

The last time the Maccabi Games were held was in Detroit in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the annual gathering of Jewish teens in 2020 and 2021.

Prospective Detroit athletes and their parents can take the first step toward making their way to southern California next summer by attending an information meeting on Zoom at either 4 p.m. Nov. 21 or 4 p.m. Dec. 12.

To RSVP, go to www.maccabidetroit.com. Zoom links will be sent out the morning of each meeting.

For more information, contact Detroit Maccabi delegation head Karen Gordon at

karengordon44@icloud.com.

The San Diego JCC Maccabi Games will be held July 30 through Aug. 5, 2022, hosted by the Lawrence Family JCC on the Jacobs Family Campus.

Detroit athletes can compete in swimming, tennis, dance, golf, volleyball, soccer, hockey, baseball or basketball.

There will not be an ArtsFest in San Diego to reduce the number of participants, in case the pandemic is still causing gathering issues.

“Baby steps,” said Gordon, who acknowledged much is still not known about what the San Diego Games will look like.

“We don’t know if kids will come out of the woodwork and flock to San Diego, or if families will still be leery next summer about having their kids participate in a large event,” she said.

The Maccabi Games began in 1982. Organized and conducted by the JCC Association of North America, the event has grown into the largest Jewish sports competition in North America.