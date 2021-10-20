During the 2020-2021 academic year, Hillel International tracked a total of 244 antisemitic incidents on college and university campuses, according to preliminary data.

Hillel International, the Anti-Defamation League and the Secure Community Network are launching ReportCampusHate.org, an online portal that allows Jewish students and their allies to report antisemitic incidents on college campuses and receive immediate support.

Through the website, the three organizations will ensure that Jewish students are supported and empowered to appropriately address the growing antisemitism on college campuses. The portal will also ensure proper tracking and reporting of antisemitic trends.

A recent poll found 74% of Jewish college students who personally experienced an act of antisemitism did not report the incident and only 3% said they reported it to local or campus police. In addition, 41% of students said they did not know how to report an incident if it were to occur.

“It is essential that Jewish college students and their peers have access to tools and resources to address antisemitism and hate on campus so they can live and study in safe and welcoming environments,” said Adam Lehman, President and CEO of Hillel International.

“ReportCampusHate.org will empower students to report antisemitic incidents, knowing they will get the support they need and the response they deserve. Through this tool, Hillels will also be better equipped to address antisemitism with campus administrators and improve the campus climate.”

During the 2020-2021 academic year, Hillel International tracked a total of 244 antisemitic incidents on college and university campuses, according to preliminary data. This compares to the 181 antisemitic incidents reported during the 2019-2020 academic year, when most classes were still taking place in person. Since May 2021, Jewish students have experienced a significant rise in antisemitic and anti-Zionist activity, both on campus and online. This has included threats and hate-filled messages on social media targeting individuals, offensive defacement of property and even physical assaults.

All incidents reported through ReportCampusHate.org will be reviewed by a trained professional, who will support students in the incident response process and connect them with the campus Hillel to address the issue with university administrators and law enforcement, as appropriate.