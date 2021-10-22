Event participants last month played baseball on the Willie Horton Field of Dreams at The Corner Ballpark, located in the footprint of Tiger Stadium at Detroit PAL’s first permanent home, and ate lunch.

The third annual Howard Weingarten Memorial Baseball Outing and Awards Ceremony is in the books.

Even though attendance was less than expected (about 30 people attended) last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said event organizer Deby Lebow, more money was raised this year for Detroit PAL’s Diamond Sports Program than in the event’s inaugural year in 2019.

“I can’t wait to have the outing without the impact of COVID-19,” Lebow said.

Last year’s event was held virtually.

Event participants last month played baseball on the Willie Horton Field of Dreams at The Corner Ballpark, located in the footprint of Tiger Stadium at Detroit PAL’s first permanent home, and ate lunch.

Also on the outing agenda was the presentation of Howard Weingarten Memorial awards to Nyla Chames-Williams, Noah McKinney and Aidan Pearson.

Lebow and Robert Jamerson, the Detroit PAL CEO, presented the awards to players in the Diamond Sports Program’s Tiny Tigers program for youngsters age 4-8.

Coaches selected the award recipients, who were honored for their leadership, teamwork and responsibility.

The Diamond Sports Program provides baseball, softball, T-ball and coach-pitch opportunities for boys and girls.

Weingarten, a West Bloomfield resident who loved baseball and the Tigers, died in a car accident in 2018 at age 65. Lebow is his longtime significant other.