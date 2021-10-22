From folk to pop to hip hop to R&B, there’s something for everyone.

The Well is proud to announce that all of its Sukkot Sounds concerts are now available for streaming on YouTube. From folk to pop to hip hop to R&B, there’s something for everyone.

The Well thanks its amazing Sukkot Sounds artists, whose time, effort and artistry brought a special experience to the holiday: Illingsworth, Rufio Jones, Brent Smith, Jacob Sigman, Stoop Lee, Emily Rose, Audra Kubat, MarBrisa, and Olivia Dear as well as WiseMindGentleSoul for talent management, live sound production, and filming, audio recording and editing.

To view the concerts, go to www.youtube.com and search for “Sukkot Sounds.”