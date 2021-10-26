Victoria Garrick will discuss various mental health topics, including depression, anxiety, and body-image issues.

Based on her own struggles, Division I Volleyball Player, TED Talk Speaker, Social Media Influencer, and Mental Health Advocate Victoria Garrick (@victoriagarrick) lays down a real and honest talk about mental health.

#RealTalk: A Conversation about Mental Health and Body Image with Victoria Garrick will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. through Zoom.

Garrick will discuss various mental health topics, including depression, anxiety, and body-image issues.

After this free, online experience JLive says you’ll feel seen, understood, and come away with real tools to improve your relationship with you.

To register, go to https://jlive.app/events/1044.

For more information about We Need To Talk, visit www.wn2t.org or contact Julia Cohen at jcohen@jfsdetroit.org