Yocheved Perlman-Magier

Yocheved Perlman-Magier, of Oak Park, Michigan, while in twelfth grade thought she would be a physical therapist. Today, she runs an out-of-home bakery called “Cookies and More by Shelly and Yocheved” together with her Bubbie every week. They bake everything from challah, to cookies, cornbread, chocolate cinnamon babka, donut holes, all the way to custom cakes for every occasion. Yocheved even attended Schoolcraft College for a Baking and Pastry Arts Certificate; a difficult feat for someone who keeps kosher. While in school, baking with her bubbie slowly grew. They began with cookies and stuff for the holidays. In the summer of 2017, they began to do things for Shabbat. When Yocheved graduated from her program in 2018, they began to make custom cakes, which quickly became their bread and butter. Thanks to Facebook and Instagram, as well as word of mouth, they got many orders.

Moshe Newman

Moshe Newman sold flowers door to door at the young age of ten. That entrepreneurial spirit eventually brought him to start the Legacy Law Firm in Southfield, Michigan. The firm helps people not only in crisis, but also helps them try to avoid crises. Although the firm started off in a broom-closet sized room, it now has grown to incorporate two assistants and a paralegal at its current location. Newman runs the firm right in his hometown so he can give back to his community. It was not easy opening a law firm right out of law school, but Newman wanted to make a difference. Thankfully, his 10-year-old self was able to help, and his family supported the decision.

Shoshana Leah Greenberg

Shoshana Leah Greenberg, of Southfield, Michigan, moved to Michigan to be with her family. Her job as a direct support professional, to her, is about being a private teacher and a friend to the individuals she works with. Greenberg didn’t go to school to work with people with special gifts. However, while working as a cashier, a friend told her she thought she would be good at the job as she was great with people. With little knowledge of the field, she hesitated. A coworker helped ease her into the field by reminding her that people with special needs are just people with feelings who want to talk and be heard. They, like all of us, are normal and different at the same time.

