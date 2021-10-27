Fenster’s lawyers must resubmit their arguments for bail to the new judge, who is scheduled to rule on bail Nov. 3.

The Associated Press reports that a bail hearing, scheduled for Oct. 27 for detained journalist Danny Fenster, was delayed because of an injury to the judge, who will be taking a one-month leave.

Fenster’s lawyers must resubmit their arguments for bail to the new judge, who is scheduled to rule on bail Nov. 3.

Fenster, 37, former managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, has been detained in Myanmar since May, charged with allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information.

Fenster’s family had no comment for the AP; however, a social media post by Fenster’s older brother, Bryan Fenster of Huntington Woods, said: “We will get through this.”