Parshat Chaye Sara: Genesis 23:1-25:18; I Kings 1:1-31.

About 2,000 years ago, our sages recorded that God subjected Abraham to 10 tests over the course of his lifetime (Pirkei Avot 5:3). However, they don’t record what these tests were.

To say that Abraham’s life was eventful is an understatement; and so, as one might expect, there are nearly as many different lists of what these 10 tests are as there are commentators compiling these lists.

One thing is unanimous, though, and that’s that the final test that Abraham was subjected to was the binding of Isaac. Actually, it’s not quite unanimous. You can always find an outlier and this case is no different. Rabbeinu Yonah Gerondi (13th century Spain) believes that the binding of Isaac was Abraham’s ninth test. The final test that Abraham faced was purchasing a plot of land from Ephron the Hittite for the purpose of burying his wife, Sarah, the episode that opens this week’s Torah portion (Genesis 23).

Rabbeinu Yonah’s unique position is shocking. Abraham’s ultimate test doesn’t take place when God asks him to sacrifice his son. It isn’t even the death of his wife. It’s a simple exchange of money for land that takes place after these other two events.

What Rabbeinu Yonah is telling us is that sometimes when someone experiences a trauma, having to return to “normal” is in itself a major test. Purchasing land is nothing more than a business deal; but for Abraham to have to engage in such an activity after what he’d been through feels like it’s just too much to ask. This is truly a major test.

For more than 18 months, we’ve all faced challenges that, prior to the pandemic, we would never have thought we’d ever face. Eighteen months of masking and physical distancing. But of course, the challenge of a year and a half of a loss of some of our normal routines pales in comparison to so many other losses we’ve faced during this time. Our relationships with family, friends and community changed in an instant. So many of us know people, or are even caring for people, who are dealing with the effects of COVID. We’ve lost loved ones, often without the opportunity to say goodbye or to properly grieve.

As our rhetoric slowly shifts toward discussing our “return to normal” or even coming to terms with a “new normal,” it’s important for us to recognize that after the trauma we’ve all experienced, and certainly for some more than others, “normal” doesn’t come so easily. Like Abraham after the trauma of being tasked with killing his son and the death of his life partner, even going about the business of his daily life becomes a test.

After trauma, even the most mundane tasks take on a new layer of challenge. Remember this when you reengage relationships seemingly lost to time over the past year and a half. Handle those around you with care because not everyone can jump back into normal, whatever normal will come to mean, with such ease.

Rabbi Michael Langer teaches Jewish Studies at the Frankel Jewish Academy.