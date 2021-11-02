Synagogues in Michigan have generally had to decide what rules to set for indoor services.

Shaina Shevin Warshay moved from the Detroit suburbs to Israel. She reports that the shul she goes to regularly has outdoor services. “Over a certain number of people, and we are required to mask,” she adds.

In subtropical Israel, even in the cool rainy season, people can usually stay outside long enough for services; many synagogues have an outdoor service, a “street minyan.”

Warshay adds: “The other shul we had been frequenting is still having indoor services. Masks are nominally required. We have not been going lately because it would require getting the kids tested each week so they could come inside.”

Michigan has real winters. Synagogues in Michigan have generally had to decide what rules to set for indoor services.

Dr. Leonard Pollack — a pediatrician who attends the Young Israel of Oak Park — reports that it has a reopening committee, which he chairs. “We regularly review recommendations from both medical and rabbinic sources and modify the policy based on the situation existing at the time.”

So, subject to change, Young Israel of Oak Park has the following policy: “Masks are mandatory for those (including children) who have not had at least one dose of the J&J vaccine or two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine with the last dose being at least two weeks ago. Masks are highly encouraged for everyone who is fully vaccinated at all times except for when eating. In addition, all services provide a section for those who prefer to be in a mask-only, socially distanced section. In addition, anyone with symptoms or a significant exposure is instructed not to attend services, even if fully masked and immunized. Every morning (weekdays, Shabbat and Yom Tov) we have two minyanim in order to allow for less crowding. The larger minyan meets in the main sanctuary which allows for greater distancing.”

Dr. Pollack says, “Our minyanim have been averaging at least 80% masked since we instituted the present policy. A survey of our regular attendees showed that of the people over age 16, approximately 90% are immunized.”

Masks and Vaccines

Rabbi Aaron Bergman reports that, at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills, “We require masks for everyone in the building. We strongly recommend vaccines but have not yet decided on proof of vaccination. We are large enough so people can distance appropriately. We are also still Zooming services as an option.”

At the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism in Farmington Hills, Rabbi Jeffrey Falick says, “Our rules for in-person programs, which include our Sunday school, Friday night services and at least one upcoming class, are that everyone eligible must be ‘fully’ vaccinated and wear masks in public areas. We also have air filters and reduced capacities in all program areas.”

For further information, Rabbi Falick recommends checking the website, which lists COVID safety measures, including: “Guests who are not members may be asked to show proof of vaccination. Masks are required for everyone in public areas.”

However, according to the website, “At congregational events where a meal is served, when seated at a table participants may eat and drink without masks.”

The congregation allows for special advance arrangements at some events for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. The congregation also “will place ventilation units (with HEPA filters) in all occupied program areas.”

Rabbi Matthew Zerwekh says Temple Emanu-El in Oak Park is hosting services both in-person as well as streamed in order to reach all of the community. “As things continue to change, we will adapt as we have throughout the pandemic,” he says.

Rabbi Asher Lopatin reports that Kehillat Etz Chayim in Huntington Woods “is making every effort to ensure an uplifting and safe davening for everyone.”

Rabbi Lopatin explains, “To that end, we have determined that if you are 12 years old and older, you must be fully vaccinated to attend any of our indoor davening or activities. While we respect individual rights and understand some may choose to not be vaccinated, this step is necessary to protect our wider community. Properly worn masks, covering the nose and mouth, are also mandatory when inside the shul buildings for all adults and children over 2 years old. Within these guidelines we are thrilled to have children in our services.”

A ‘Bracelet’ System

Robert Rich, executive director of Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, is proud that Shaarey Zedek was one of the first to open up after the lockdown. “Pretty much all the synagogues came to the decision to shut down in-person activities together back in March,” he recalls.

The decision to reopen was made in consultation with the synagogue’s medical advisory committee, including specialists in infectious diseases and epidemiology. “They have been advising us on all of our decisions,” Rich says. “We want everyone to be comfortable and safe when they come back in … and we do want them to come back in, fully participating and keeping safe.”

Rich adds that people have different comfort levels. “Some want to maintain an extra degree of care; some want to get back closer to normal. So, we set up a system for members to indicate to each other how they feel about physical proximity to each other using colored bracelets.”

Rich said Shaarey Zedek didn’t invent the system but is happy to use it:

For people who want to avoid any physical contact and maintain distance from everyone: a red bracelet.

For those comfortable with elbow bumps, but not hugs and handshakes: a yellow bracelet.

For those who accept hugs and handshakes: a green bracelet.

“This makes awkward conversations not necessary and respects everybody’s level of comfort,” Rich says.

Shaarey Zedek maintains other policies for safety. The congregation asks people to wear masks indoors and to stay home if they’re sick. The congregation has made changes to increase ventilation and opened additional space to increase both airflow and physical distance. It has increased the distance between clergy and congregation. It holds many events outside, including the youth Shabbat experience “Prayground.” Kiddish is held outdoors, too.

“But we do want people to come back; physical proximity is a significant part of experiencing that you belong to a community,” Rich says.

Congregation Or Chadash in Oak Park has met in a tent in a congregant’s backyard for more than a year, which, of course, included the Michigan winter. Much of the congregation would rather not spend another winter out-of-doors; the congregation currently debates what rules should apply to indoor services.