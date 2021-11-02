Stan Zimmerman, Hill Harper, Rabbi Daniel Syme, Amy Nederlander, Kenyatta Stephens, Walter Stephens.
Stan Zimmerman, Hill Harper, Rabbi Daniel Syme, Amy Nederlander, Kenyatta Stephens, Walter Stephens. (Glenn Triest)

The Reach for Hope Benefit raised funds to provide free suicide prevention training in Detroit, a passion of Rabbi Daniel Syme, rabbi emeritus at Temple Beth El, who shared with attendees how he lost his brother, Michael, to suicide more than 40 years ago.

A few technical glitches couldn’t stop the Reach for Hope Benefit from being a huge success. On Oct. 21, A Single Soul, Black Family Development and L!FELeaders Inc. hosted the event, featuring a table reading of the play Right Before I Go, by Stan Zimmerman and starring Hill Harper. Detroit native Lily Tomlin sent a video message.

The event, held at Cass Tech High School and emceed by Fox 2 personality Lee Thomas, raised funds to provide free suicide prevention training in Detroit, a passion of Rabbi Daniel Syme, rabbi emeritus at Temple Beth El, who shared with attendees how he lost his brother, Michael, to suicide more than 40 years ago.

Among the many attendees was Donna Rene’e Harris, who traveled by bus from Oklahoma to see the table reading of the play written by Stan Zimmerman (Gilmore Girls, Roseanne, The Golden Girls) which brings to life the last words of those lost to suicide, including the heartsick, the bullied, survivors of war, the mentally ill and the achingly lonely, which aims to provide a sense of understanding and hope for the living. 

Amy Nederlander and Rabbi David Syme address the crowd at The Reach for Hope Benefit at Cass Tech. High School.
Amy Nederlander and Rabbi David Syme address the crowd at The Reach for Hope Benefit at Cass Tech. High School. Glenn Triest
Hill Harper, Amy Nederlander, Kenyatta Stephens, Walter Stephens
Hill Harper, Amy Nederlander, Kenyatta Stephens, Walter Stephens Glenn Triest
Filmmaker Steve Palackdharry, filmmaker Dr. Sherry Rogers and Stan Zimmerman.
Filmmaker Steve Palackdharry, filmmaker Dr. Sherry Rogers and Stan Zimmerman. Glenn Triest
Francie Mutual, Stan Zimmerman, Karen Cantor
Francie Mutual, Stan Zimmerman, Karen Cantor Glenn Triest
Donna Rene’e Harris and Rabbi Daniel Syme.
Donna Rene’e Harris and Rabbi Daniel Syme. Glenn Triest
Dr. Jill Syme, Rabbi Daniel Syme, Elder Cameron Bracefull and Jane Smitt.
Dr. Jill Syme, Rabbi Daniel Syme, Elder Cameron Bracefull and Jane Smitt. Glenn Triest
Previous articleYouth Mental Health Program Moves From Federation to Jewish Family Service
Next article‘Tis the Season of Hanukkah Misfires — and Chastened Retailers
JN Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR