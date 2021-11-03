Well-Connected explores Judaism as a system of action.

A new course for women, Well-Connected: It’s Not What You Know. It’s What You Do, explores how while we often think faith is a core set of beliefs surrounded by ceremony, Judaism is, in fact, less a system of belief than a system of action.

This November, Chabad Jewish Center of Bloomfield Hills launches a new course for women, Well-Connected. In this seven-part monthly lunch-and-learn series, Well-Connected examines how the do’s and don’ts reveal the soul of Jewish ritual life and how each deed connects us to something far beyond ourselves.

From the mysteries of the mezuzah and the kosher diet to the recitation of blessings and prayers; from what we owe to and how we perceive each other to the meanings of lifecycle ceremonies marking major milestones — and so much more — the class will delve into the rationale, relevance, practical applications, beauty and richness of the divinely inspired real-life messages of Jewish practice.

“As a people, we have been gifted with a unique way of connecting to the very essence of our existence — our life force, our souls. Through study and practice we realize the purpose and function of the mitzvot, enabling us to soar freely on the wings of gratitude,” says Mushky Dubov, instructor of the course. “I invite you to join me in discovering how each Jewish ritual is transformative in its ability to connect the dots between heaven and earth. This will be an incredibly well-connected journey, filled with remarkably fulfilling, impactful actions.”

This course will not only be a learning opportunity, but a chance to connect with fellow Jewish women over a delicious lunch and meaningful conversation.

Well-Connected will be offered the second Tuesday of each month, beginning Nov. 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Dubov home. To register and for more information, visit www.bhchabad.org/connected, or contact Mushky Dubov at mushky@bhchabad.org or (248) 882-4595.