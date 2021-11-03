Through the funds raised, Brandon Movitz plans to address each family’s needs that come to the foundation for help on an individual basis.

In May of 2020, Brandon and Kate Movitz, both 33 of Bloomfield Hills, welcomed their new son, Pierce, into the world.

Pierce was known as a “COVID baby,” or a baby born during the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave Brandon Movitz a unique chance to be with his son as he worked remotely from home. “I didn’t have that long with him,” Movitz says, “but I felt like I did because I was with him every single day.”

On July 21, 2020, when Pierce was three months old, Movitz woke up to find that his newborn son, who had been sleeping nearby, had unexpectedly passed away. “It was a fluke,” Movitz says. “He was a perfectly healthy baby. One minute he was breathing; one minute he was not.”

Despite the unimaginable grief of losing a child, especially a newborn, Movitz says he and his wife were lucky. They could afford burial costs and didn’t have to deal with financial stressors that make navigating grief that much harder. He learned through attending different grief groups that many families throughout Metro Detroit struggle with this on a regular basis, often without assistance.

Seeing the need in the community, particularly the Jewish community, Movitz started the Pierced Forever Foundation, a nonprofit organization named in honor of his son that helps provide financial and burial support to parents who have lost their babies.

“I really want to help all parents who have lost a baby,” he says. “I feel their pain. It doesn’t matter how it happened; it doesn’t matter if it was cancer or what the circumstances were.”

For the Movitz family, they were blessed with a new son, Beau, this year.

Through the Pierced Forever Foundation, officially launched in July 2021, Movitz has already raised $25,000 in preparation to assist families who need support in taking care of burial costs for their babies. While he has yet to help the first family, Movitz is currently working on laying down the groundwork so that when the need arises, the foundation is ready to step in.

Finding and Sharing Faith

“When my son passed away, I was completely caught off guard,” Movitz recalls. “I refound my faith, and that’s what got me through the hardest of times.” Movitz, who is Jewish, and his wife Kate, who is Lutheran, both leaned into their faith for support.

“We both have a really strong faith,” he says, “and that’s what holds our bond.”

Being able to help the Jewish community and work with Jewish funeral homes in the area was important to Brandon Movitz as he developed the Pierced Forever Foundation. Even on the foundation’s website, families can read faith-based resources and scriptures.

“Faith is such a big part of my life that I wanted to make sure I included that in at least some of the resources I could provide for other parents,” he explains.

But in speaking to other fathers in his grief groups that have also lost their children, Movitz saw an even greater need.

“What I found was that most of these dads didn’t have the resources to give their baby or their children a proper burial,” Movitz says. “And I realized how fortunate I was not just to be able to do that, but that it wasn’t a stressor for me after my son passed away.”

It was in those moments that Movitz, a health coach, decided to make it his mission to prevent funeral costs from giving grieving parents even more pain.

“Financial stress shouldn’t be something that affects your grief,” he says.

Raising Funds

Pierced Forever Foundation held its first fundraising event last month, a squash tournament at the Birmingham Athletic Club that saw 60 players compete for a good cause. Out of the $25,000 raised over the last three months, $15,000 came from the event alone.

Now, Movitz hopes to do the BAC tournament annually. He’s also planning a second squash tournament fundraising event for 2022 that will include a dinner as well. An online shop on the foundation’s website that sells clothing and other items also helps bring in donations.

Through the funds raised, Movitz plans to address each family’s needs that come to the foundation for help on an individual basis. Some families, he says, may need assistance with medical bills for a terminally ill or injured child, while others might need support with burial costs.

“A proper burial can cost up to $10,000,” Movitz explains, “and the average is about $7,000.” These figures, he adds, don’t include medical bills, which can create even more financial stress for grieving families.

As the Pierced Forever Foundation continues to grow, Movitz says he’ll keep looking for new ways to help parents who have lost babies or children. “There’s a lot of emotional support that I want to give to the parents,” he says, “but I don’t want to go too fast. I want it to be personal.”

Currently, the Pierced Forever Foundation aims to serve families in a 25-mile radius, but Movitz is open to helping any grieving parent or parents if the situation occurs. “You can’t control when and how often tragedies happen,” he says. “We’re ready to help when someone is in need.”

For more information or to donate or shop, visit www.piercedforever.com.