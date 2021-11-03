The boozy bagel hands-on bagel-making experience is being held on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Learn how to master bagel-making with Brad Lutz of Detroit’s Doughtown Bagels at frame’s “Bagel Making and Booze” event.

As the song goes, put on your Yamulke—here comes Hanukkah. So much Funukkah. To celebrate Hanukkah.

Yes, you guessed it, frame in Hazel Park has timed their Bagel Making and Booze during this year’s eight crazy nights.

The boozy bagel hands-on bagel-making experience is being held on Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets cost $75 and the event is limited to 24 guests.

Lutz will teach guests how to hand-roll dough using traditional techniques to boil and bake bagels to perfection.

Your mom will even want you to bring home some bagels after this event.

Buy tickets at framehazelpark.com.