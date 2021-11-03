“Nancy exemplifies the best in our community for her leadership and philanthropic pursuits, in tandem with her husband, Jim. She’s an exceptional role model,” said Holocaust Memorial Center CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld.

The relaxed musical stylings of singer, songwriter and pianist Michael Feinstein, a five-time Grammy Award nominee, will bring a warm ambiance to the 37th Anniversary Benefit for the Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus, the first freestanding institution of its kind in the United States.

Nancy Grosfeld will be honored at this year’s in-person fundraising event which will be held Sunday, Nov. 14, at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River in Novi.

“Nancy exemplifies the best in our community for her leadership and philanthropic pursuits, in tandem with her husband, Jim. She’s an exceptional role model,” said Holocaust Memorial Center CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld.

Through her work with Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, Grosfeld was its second woman president and co-chaired the Federation’s Annual Campaign. She also is deeply committed to advancing Holocaust education in Michigan, supporting the Center’s mission to engage, educate and empower by remembering the Holocaust.

“Receiving this honor from the Holocaust Memorial Center touches my heart because I am passionate about Jewish continuity,” Grosfeld said. “I’m especially interested in educating young people and reaching out to vulnerable populations, including our precious Holocaust survivors. We must continue to respect them, care for them, appreciate what they have to teach us, and keep their memories alive.”

The honoree said she feels strongly that the Holocaust Memorial Center must continue educating the public about the atrocities Jews and other targeted minorities experienced at the hands of the Nazis. “Ultimately, we want museum visitors, and especially our young people, to come away feeling a sense of responsibility while also instilling hope to make this a kinder and more inclusive world.”

Grosfeld is currently global chair of resource development at the American Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), a leading Jewish humanitarian organization. JDC assisted Jewish war refugees and helps Jews in need today. Her other major roles with the Jewish Federation include past president of Women’s Philanthropy, immediate past chair of both the Jewish Fund and Federation’s Centennial Fund for Detroit’s Jewish Future.

Since 2002, more than half of those participating in the Grosfeld Leadership Mission, a program endowed through the Centennial Fund, went on to communal leadership roles. The prestigious Fred M. Butzel Award for Outstanding Community Leadership went to Nancy Grosfeld in 2015 for her volunteer service to Federation and multiple Jewish agencies.

Imbued with an inclination to help others, Grosfeld earned university degrees in social work and nursing.

The Grosfelds also created the Nancy & James Grosfeld Cancer Genetics Program at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. The center provides up-to-date information on the genetic basis for cancer and tests individuals having potential cancer risk.

“It is an honor to recognize Nancy for her activism and heartfelt philanthropy,” added Rabbi Mayerfeld. “We thank her for championing the Holocaust Memorial Center.”

Additional details about the 37th Annual Anniversary Benefit Honoring Nancy Grosfeld

The ticketed event will start with cocktails and check-in at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. A seated dinner by Quality Kosher Catering begins at 6 p.m., followed by the program, Michael Feinstein’s performance and a dessert afterglow. The benefit co-chairs are Jim Grosfeld and Gary Torgow. COVID protocols will be announced in advance of the event to guests. Register at holocaustcenter.org/benefit or call Ruth Stern at (248) 536-9601.

More about Michael Feinstein

Not only is Michael Feinstein an acclaimed musician, but he’s also the archivist for the Great American Songbook. His best-known recordings from the classic repertoire include “The More I See You” and “Isn’t It Romantic.” Feinstein serves on a national board seeking to preserve America’s sound recording heritage. His prodigious resume includes Emmy-nominated TV specials and NPR series. He has given concerts at worldwide venues — the White House, Buckingham Palace, Sydney Opera House and Detroit’s own Fox Theatre among them. Feinstein is breaking from his national tour to perform at the Annual Benefit.

Holocaust Memorial Center

The museum and library devoted to Holocaust education was founded in 1984 by the late Rabbi Charles H. Rosenzveig, its first CEO, and fellow members of the Holocaust survivors’ organization, Shaarit Haplaytah. For hours and additional information, contact: info@holocaustcenter.org, holocaustcenter.org or (248) 553-2400.