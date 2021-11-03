Given the unpredictability and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with an abundance of caution that Jewish Family Service has decided to brighten the holidays for those it serves through a monetary donation from generous supporters.

Last year, generous donors brightened the holidays during a very dark time for 822 individuals served by Jewish Family Service. This year, JFS is turning to the community to once again work a little holiday magic.

Given the unpredictability and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with an abundance of caution that JFS has decided to brighten the holidays for those it serves through a monetary donation from generous supporters.

It is the hope that in 2022, the JFS Adopt a Family program will have people back in stores with wish lists in hand, shopping and wrapping gifts.

JFS understands that making a monetary donation can’t compete with the fun of selecting a Barbie doll off the shelf, but you will still be making a big difference for so many in our community. Those JFS serves are so appreciative of the gift cards that allow them to shop for their loved ones.

To make a donation to the Adopt a Family fund, visit jfsdetroit.org/adoptafamily or call (248) 592-2339.

If you wish to make a gift by check, make it payable to Jewish Family Service and mail to 6555 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322.