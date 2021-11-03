Gifts from the Adopt a Family program in 2011.
Gifts from the Adopt a Family program in 2011. (Facebook/Jewish Family Service)

Given the unpredictability and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with an abundance of caution that Jewish Family Service has decided to brighten the holidays for those it serves through a monetary donation from generous supporters.

Last year, generous donors brightened the holidays during a very dark time for 822 individuals served by Jewish Family Service. This year, JFS is turning to the community to once again work a little holiday magic.

Given the unpredictability and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with an abundance of caution that JFS has decided to brighten the holidays for those it serves through a monetary donation from generous supporters. 

It is the hope that in 2022, the JFS Adopt a Family program will have people back in stores with wish lists in hand, shopping and wrapping gifts. 

JFS understands that making a monetary donation can’t compete with the fun of selecting a Barbie doll off the shelf, but you will still be making a big difference for so many in our community. Those JFS serves are so appreciative of the gift cards that allow them to shop for their loved ones.

To make a donation to the Adopt a Family fund, visit jfsdetroit.org/adoptafamily or call (248) 592-2339. 

If you wish to make a gift by check, make it payable to Jewish Family Service and mail to 6555 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322. 

Previous articleChabad Jewish Center of Bloomfield Hills Launches New Lunch-And-Learn Series for Women
Next articleRabbi Jonathan Sacks Was One of a Kind
JN Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR