Last year, thousands of houses of prayer across the world took part in this initiative and left a symbolic light on during the night of Nov. 9.

On the night of Nov. 9-10, 1938, the Nazis organized the murder of Jews and the burning of 1,400 synagogues and Jewish institutions in Germany and Austria as part of the Kristallnacht pogrom. It was a seminal moment that led to the Holocaust.

To mark this historical event and to stand in protest against the rise of antisemitic events and hate crimes, International March of the Living announced the continuation of its “Let There Be Light” global initiative and invites individuals, institutions and houses of worship to leave the lights on during the night of Nov. 9, as a symbol of mutual responsibility and the shared struggle against antisemitism, racism, hatred and intolerance.

Last year, thousands of houses of prayer across the world took part in this initiative and left a symbolic light on during the night of Nov. 9. Messages of hope were projected onto the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City and onto Coventry Cathedral in Britain, which was destroyed by the Nazis during the Second World War. Through this unique virtual initiative, people around the world can once again join this important call to action.

To leave your message of hope, visit kristallnacht.motl.org.