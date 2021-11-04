Rywka Lipszyc’s story is all too familiar to Sophie Klisman for she, too, lived the nightmare of the Lodz Ghetto and was imprisoned in two of the three same concentration camps as was Rywka.

A somber, but reflective Sophie Klisman, 92, grasped a tissue as she gazed at a large map of the city of Lodz, Poland, displayed on a wall of the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills.

Her clenched tissue stood at the ready as tears welled up in her eyes as she focused on the area of the map that the Nazis had cordoned off and designated as the Lodz (pronounced “Ludge”) Ghetto.

The map is part of a touring exhibit, “The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Lodz Ghetto,” that runs through Dec. 30.

Rywka’s diary was unearthed after the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland in June 1945. The writings were found by a Soviet doctor, absent of its young author, Rywka (pronounced Rivka) Lipszyc, an Orthodox pre-teen who wrote of her ghetto experiences from that perspective.

The diary would remain in private hands for 60 years before being discovered and an exhibition created by the Galicia Jewish Museum in Krakow, Poland. Rywka’s Diary has also been translated into English and other languages and published as a book by Harper Collins in 2015.

Rywka was eventually liberated from Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany in April 1945. In 1955, a woman who was mentioned in the diary testified that Rywka, gravely ill, died at the age of 16 after being hospitalized in Germany. A displaced person’s certificate from September 1945 is the last known official document of her existence.

Rywka’s story is all too familiar to Sophie Klisman for she, too, lived the nightmare of the Lodz Ghetto and was imprisoned in two of the three same concentration camps as was Rywka. Sophie has been sharing her story as a speaker at the Holocaust Memorial Center (HMC) for the past seven years. Prior to that, for over a half century, Sophie rarely shared her experiences, even with her family.

Sophie and her husband and fellow Holocaust survivor, Bernard, of blessed memory, like so many survivors wanted to spare their children the details of their painful past. Sophie said, “It was not an ongoing conversation” between her and her husband. “No, no, we tried to build a life in this country, tried to get Americanized and tried to build a good life for our two children,” referring to her daughter Lori Klisman Ellis, 62, and son Mark Klisman, 64, both of West Bloomfield, who were standing by her side at the HMC exhibit.

Together at HMC

I met Sophie at the HMC last month, along with Lori, Mark, their spouses, Jeff and Anne, and WWII veteran Doug Harvey of Sterling Heights and some of his family members. Lori has authored a book about her mother’s survival; daughter-in-law Anne is a docent at the HMC; and Doug was a member of the 84th Infantry Division that liberated Salzwedel, the last of the three camps where Sophie was held captive. They all have played a role in Sophie’s decision to begin sharing her story, not just with family, but with the public at large. (See adjacent article.)

I had the privilege of joining them to chronicle Sophie’s reaction to her first visit to the exhibit. It would afford her the rare opportunity to be on the receiving end of the story of the Lodz Ghetto through the eyes of someone else who lived the same personal horror.

We were afforded a private tour of the exhibit, “The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Lodz Ghetto,” by HMC Manager of Curatorial Affairs Mark Mulder.

“I am in this field because of people like Sophie,” said Mark. “I’ve dedicated my career to giving survivors and victims of the Holocaust a voice. I believe that visitors who learn personal stories like Sophie’s and Rywka’s develop a deep sense of compassion for Holocaust victims and survivors. Seeing Sophie walk through the exhibit and how she connected with the maps and the artifacts really solidifies that this work is still important.”

Surge of Memories

“It has just brought back all these horrific memories of what life was like,” Sophie told me as we began walking through the exhibit. “I was so young, and that’s my connection to Rywka because we were born in the same year.” To be precise, the two girls were born just over two months apart in 1929. But the similarities don’t end there.

Sophie and Rywka were 10 years old when the war broke out in 1939. “My memories were that we were poor, but I had a lot of love from my family,” Sophie said. Then, the Germans invaded Poland and soon afterward both their families would be forced from their homes and into slave labor within the barb-wired confines of the ghetto.

Sophie entered the ghetto with her parents and her two older brothers, Moishe and Srylek (pronounced Shrue-lek). Even more heartbreak was to come as Sophie’s older sister Felicia would end up being separated from the family within the ghetto.

Tragically, Sophie and Rywka would also have the shared experience of witnessing the agonizing deaths of their parents who succumbed to beatings, starvation and illness. Sophie’s brother Moishe would meet a similar fate in the ghetto. Sophie and Srylek would eventually be reunited with Felicia when the three were transported to Auschwitz.

“My worst memory, I mean there were so many, was watching my mother, my father, my brother dying of such a horrible, slow death,” said Sophie, taking small pauses to compose herself as the visions of the atrocities resurfaced. “No medical help, no medicine — nothing — no food.”

Reliving Ghetto Life

Rykwa’s diary is supplemented throughout the exhibit by commentaries from rabbis, historians, psychologists and doctors; largely from female contributors, that add historical context to what Rywka described in her writings that was the life of a young, observant Orthodox girl in the ghetto.

A collection of photographs, videos and artifacts throughout the exhibit also adds visual content that further magnify the impact of Rywka’s words. As Sophie and I turned the corner from one display to another, one artifact lay hauntingly under glass — a lone pair of intricately woven baby shoes. They were the kind that Rywka’s diary described her making in the ghetto’s sewing factory, yet another example where Sophie and Rywka’s ghetto experiences would intersect.

“At the beginning of the ghetto, I worked in the knitting shop,” said Sophie, “and making all this stuff, and everything was being sent to Germany.” Sophie was taught to knit beautiful linens, gloves, scarves and hats. “I was grateful that maybe that’s the reason I survived. I had a job,” she said, a responsibility that at times served as a distraction from the harsh reality of her tortured existence.

By “being sent to Germany,” of course, meant the items Sophie and Rykwa were producing were strictly for the benefit of the Germans. Specifically, the very baby shoes we were standing in front of — a stark reminder to her that they were never intended for the Jewish babies in the ghetto.

“The worst part was the babies,” said Sophie, of the fate of the little ones. Too young to work, they were of no use to the Nazis. “They were killing babies, so innocent,” Sophie’s voice cracked visualizing the atrocity her memory elicited.

While touring the exhibit of Rywka’s life, Sophie was in fact finding herself, her history, with every step she took. Like coming upon a small sewing machine sitting on a pedestal, just like the one her father, Icek-berek Tajch (pronounced E-seck Ty-ch), toiled at in the ghetto.

His being a tailor before the war broke out made Icek a valuable asset to the Nazis. The very profession that once provided a modest income for his family, now performed at no cost for the benefit of his captors. He sewed through hunger and exhaustion until his barbaric treatment led to his demise. Said Sophie, “I remember my father sitting at the sewing machine. He was, when he died, only 51 years old, but he was like an old man in the ghetto.”

Sophie’s father died in August 1942; her mother Luba Rozrazowska (pronounced Rose-ruh-zuh-skuh) Tajch, preceded him in death by 11 months, also at 51.

We then came upon a photo in the exhibit projecting two smiling, young girls in the Lodz Ghetto. “Yes, it definitely reminded me of my sister,” said Sophie of the image. “We were so young that we should have been carefree and happy, but it also brought back such horrible, unimaginable pain and suffering.”

After the Ghetto

Sophie and Srylek would finally be reunited with their sister Felicia, when a packed boxcar transported them from the Lodz Ghetto to Auschwitz-Birkenau in August 1944. The reunion was short-lived, as upon their arrival, Srylek was separated from his sisters and was never seen or heard from again.

After only 15 days in Auschwitz, Sophie and Felicia were sent to Bergen-Belsen for six weeks. Finally, on to Salzwedel concentration camp for nine months before being liberated.

Thankfully, in the absence of her parents, Sophie had Felicia, eight years her senior, who would nurture her baby sister to survival like her own mother.

Sophie and Felicia would eventually immigrate to the U.S., settling in Detroit in 1949. They began life anew, started families of their own, finally free to share many happier and fulfilling years together.

However, Sophie didn’t share her sister Felicia’s desire to revisit and discuss their past and, for the remainder of their lives, very little conversation occurred between the two in that regard. Felicia passed away in Sunrise, Fla., in 2016.

I can’t adequately describe what it was like to observe Sophie walking through the exhibit, “The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Lodz Ghetto,” reflecting and reliving the horror that was hers and Rywka’s childhood. I had no reference point to fully comprehend or compare the trauma they had experienced.

When Sophie and Rykwa were 10 years old in 1939, they were in a battle for survival having been forced to move into a cramped, filthy ghetto; child slave laborers, hungry, weak and forced to witness the annihilation of their families before their eyes. When I was 10 years old in 1965, I was experiencing a move of my own, from the peace and tranquility of an idyllic life growing up among the beautiful Dutch elm-lined streets of Detroit to a new home in the suburbs.

That is the constant reminder you receive every time you walk through the doors of the Holocaust Memorial Center. It is, as Mark Mulder said previously, “giving survivors and victims of the Holocaust a voice.”

For everyone else, it gives us a much-needed perspective that can never be taken for granted or forgotten.

Sophie Finds Her Voice

Seven years ago, at age 85, Sophie Klisman was finally ready to break her decades-long silence on sharing her Holocaust survival story. “Most of my friends, also survivors, were passing away, dying one by one … none of them are alive … I’m the only one,” said Sophie.

“So that made me realize I better start telling my story. It’s getting late. I want to educate. I want the people to know what happened.”

That decision has had a ripple effect.

The veil of secrecy slowly being lifted by Sophie further fueled a longing by her daughter Lori to learn more about her mother’s hidden history. Lori was introduced to The World Memory Project, a free online resource of information about victims and survivors of Nazi persecution “to restore the identities of people the Nazis tried to erase from history and enable families to discover the fates of missing loved ones.”

Lori’s search on the website paid incredible dividends. Her most dramatic discovery was being able to identify and confirm that Sophie’s mother, Luba, and brother Moishe, who perished in the Lodz Ghetto, actually had burial sites in Lodz, Poland.

It took some convincing by Lori, but this revelation led Sophie to agree to what was for years unthinkable for her — a return to Lodz. She now had a reason — to erect and place a tombstone at her mother’s gravesite that would honor all her lost loved ones. It offered, Sophie said, “A little closure. We could never go to a funeral. We never knew where they were buried.”

A daily blog by Lori during that eventual trip to Poland in 2016, initially intended just for family as a legacy to her mother, evolved into her penning a book about her mother’s incredible Holocaust history: 4,456 Miles: A Survivor’s Search for Closure — Awakening Her Daughter’s Search for Understanding the Holocaust. The mileage representing the distance between West Bloomfield and Lodz.

“I feel strongly about education and remembrance,” said Lori, a retired speech pathologist. The book is available at Amazon.com, with proceeds supporting the Auschwitz Institute for the Prevention of Genocide and Mass Atrocities.

Speaking at HMC

Witnessing the courage to begin sharing her story had a profound impact on Sophie’s daughter-in-law Anne Klisman. Anne suggested to Sophie that she should share her story with visitors of the Holocaust Memorial Center. Sophie responded to Anne: “If you will be a docent, I’ll start speaking, as difficult as it is.” A deal was struck and for the last several years, visitors to the HMC have been the beneficiaries of this mother-in-law/daughter-in-law volunteer duo.

In 2019, another powerful chapter was added to Sophie’s legacy, when the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) gave her the high honor of returning once again to Poland, this time chaperoned by Israeli soldiers during their “From Holocaust to Independence” mission.

“I’ll never forget walking into the gates of Auschwitz,” said Sophie of her escort by 45 Israeli soldiers. “The Israeli flag, the Torah, and to come back with such a delegation that the Jews and Israel survived and thrived.” The last leg of that FIDF mission finishing in high symbolic fashion with a trip to Israel for Sophie aboard an Israeli military plane.

The FIDF story received press coverage around the world. Local press caught the eye of, now 97-year-old, Doug Harvey of Sterling Heights. Doug was a member of the 84th Infantry Division that liberated Salzwedel, the final of three concentration camps where Sophie was imprisoned. He reached out to Sophie and a reunion ensued which to this day remains an endearing friendship between the two.

Sophie and Doug were together again during their recent visit to the HMC and the “The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Lodz Ghetto” exhibit. “He’s a very modest man, but he and the 84th, liberated and gave me a life,” said Sophie of Doug, whom she describes as “my hero.”

Doug is a reluctant hero who never fails to mention that he was “just one of thousands” who helped liberate the camps. He does, though, recognize the significance and impact of sharing the horrors of the Holocaust he witnessed.

“I’m thoroughly in favor of not letting people forget that this happened,” he says. “So, if I’m some small part, that’s great. I’m happy to do it,” adding that it’s “been a great privilege, my time with Sophie and her family.”