Part-time positions available in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne Counties

JVS Human Services will be holding a job fair on Friday, Nov. 12 to recruit job coaches who will provide training and support to adults with disabilities at businesses throughout metro Detroit.

Open interviews will be held at JVS’ headquarters in Southfield (29699 Southfield Road, Southfield MI 48076) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The job coach positions offer flexible schedules with morning and afternoon shifts available at assignments located in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb Counties in cities that include Wayne, Inkster, Canton, and Farmington Hills.

Pay is $15 per hour and to be eligible for the opening, candidates need a high school diploma, clean driving record and ability to pass a background check.

“Adults with disabilities can develop new skills and increased confidence while working, and job coaches are vital to this program and find it very rewarding work,” said James Willis, Vice President, Workforce Development & Rehabilitation, in a release. Willis added that job coaching was also a great opportunity for college students with an interest in social work, psychology, or education, or for parents looking for part-time work while their children are at school.

More than 100 individuals with disabilities are supported by JVS Human Services each day at job sites which include supermarkets, retail stores, light manufacturing, childcare, restaurants.

For more information on the job fair contact JVS’ Supervisor-Rehab Services/Job Coaches Barbara Evans at bevans@jvshumanservices.org.