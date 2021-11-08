Nancy and her children have been active supporters and leaders at Yad Ezra for 20 years.

For the past thirty years, Yad Ezra has held an annual fundraising dinner in order to raise the funds necessary to purchase groceries that it distributes during the course of a year.

This year, at its fundraising dinner held earlier this fall, the organization paid tribute to Nancy Berman Kleinfeldt and her children, Adin, Caleb and Grace Kleinfeldt.

