For the eighth year in a row, Higher Hopes! will be providing 1,000 Detroit area families full Thanksgiving meals through its “1,000 Turkeys, 10,000 Smiles” program. The kits contain everything from the turkey to all the sides and dessert, and provide enough food to feed 12 to 16 people. Giving families the ability to celebrate the holidays with loved ones in their own home is at the core of the Higher Hopes! mission.

In addition to the Thanksgiving meal program, Higher Hopes! continues to support 1,000 families with monthly meal kits, each containing 35-45 lbs. of fresh, nutritious foods. These go to families who have children enrolled in Early Head Start Child Care Programs. The kits contain proteins such as chicken, pork, or beef, fresh, frozen, canned fruits and vegetables, grains like pasta and cereal, milk, eggs, fruit juice and more.

“Higher Hopes! Heroes invest time and money to provide households with access to sufficient, nutritious food,” says Higher Hopes! founder, Bill Birndorf. “This is accomplished through collaborations, efficient operations, education and innovative solutions to battle hunger in the Metro Detroit area. The faces of hunger may surprise you. Many who need assistance are middle-class families, the working poor, children and the elderly.”

Higher Hopes!, a registered 501(c)(3) charity, continues to fight the battle against hunger for the community’s most vulnerable children and their families.

Corporate and individual contributions are always welcome and can be made at www.higherhopesdetroit.org or at the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Higher-Hopes/351220508366604.