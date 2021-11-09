People can choose to attend in-person or virtually.

The 11th Annual Menorah in the D takes place Nov. 28 at 5 p.m., and after last year’s virtual-only event due to the pandemic, this year will see a return to normalcy.

The event, put on by the Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan, will offer individuals the option to attend in-person at Campus Martius or to join virtually via livestream.

“This year, we don’t want to go backwards, we only go forward, so we’re going to have both,” said Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, vice president of Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan.

The annual event usually sees thousands of people gather in Downtown Detroit for the festivities and the lighting of the massive 26-foot menorah. The event is put on in partnership with the Federation, The Shul and Chabad in the D, among others.

Shemtov says the in-person event will be done in a safe way, taking current COVID conditions into consideration.

The in-person event begins at 5 p.m. and the livestream begins at 5:30, airing on the Chabad’s Facebook and website.

The event will include greetings from community leaders and dignitaries, the torch ceremony with honorees from Detroit and around the world, and entertainment. There will also be a virtual afterparty on Zoom, taking place at 6:30 p.m.

People tuning in virtually can sign up to reserve a lamplighter kit, which includes Chanukah candles, menorahs, gelt, guides, cookies, postcards and more.

After a year without the usual thousands attending the event, Shemtov says everyone is truly excited to come back Downtown.

“Being together, the spirit of being Downtown and lighting that menorah in the center of the city is something truly invigorating,” Shemtov said. “It gives off a message of religious freedom, of the light to the menorah to the world around us, and a beautiful message for each and every individual, Jewish or not.

“Whether you’re live or online, this has become an event where the entire Jewish community comes together and celebrates our spirit and message of Judaism in a very special and unique way,” Shemtov added. “It really is a demonstration of how our entire community comes together to bring light and hope and to give a message that these might be challenging times, but we’re here together and to

grow.”

For more information, visit http://www.menorahinthed.com. For additional questions, reach out via info@menorahinthed.com.