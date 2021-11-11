Jewish War Veterans are currently involved in meaningful projects to help ensure our veterans’ legacies.

Veterans Day is set aside annually to honor and celebrate our service men and women for their sacrifice for our country. For our beloved Jewish War Veterans (JWV) Department of Michigan, honoring their fellow comrades and their sacrifices, past and present, is a daily affair. To that end, the JWV are currently involved in meaningful projects to help ensure our veterans’ legacies.

One such program is an effort by the JWV to identify and create a database of local Jewish war veteran gravesites. The goal: to ensure that each of those sites includes an American flag by Memorial Day. Currently only three cemeteries — Temple Beth El, Adat Shalom and Clover Hill Park — have permanent records of veterans interred, and those cemeteries supply their own flags.

For many years now, the JWV, led by the tireless efforts of Sr. Vice Commander-Emeritus, 94-year-old Arthur Fishman, places flags at Jewish veteran gravesites on requests received from family members. A few Jewish cemeteries have designated veteran sections, which takes some of the guess work out. Now the JWV’s mission is to identify gravesites outside those special sections so that every veteran, of blessed memory, is properly recognized next May.

To that end, JWV Junior Vice Commander and Webmaster Mark Weiss has created a link at the top of the JWV website’s homepage entitled: “Identify the Grave of a Jewish Veteran.” Families throughout Metro Detroit, whose veteran loved ones do not already have a U.S. flag in place, are encouraged to fill out the form to become part of this new database.

In an effort to bolster their outreach, JWV Dept. of Michigan Sr. Commander, Dr. Edward Hirsch has asked our local temples and synagogues to include this appeal for information in correspondences to their congregants. In reaching out, Dr. Hirsch stated that “Regretfully, not every Jewish war veteran’s grave is catalogued. We cannot allow this situation to continue if we are to fulfill the mitzvah of continuously honoring our fallen in accordance with our faith, charter and our guiding principles.”

The form on the JWV website will attempt to secure the cemetery, section, row and year of death, to name a few burial details. However, the veterans’ organization will also provide assistance in filling in the blanks.

“Several JWV post members will be doing independent research to help validate and complete the responses we receive,” Weiss says. “Plus, we plan on seeking the aid of local Jewish Day and Hebrew school students, the BBYO and others to perform the mitzvah of flagging the graves next spring. This will provide support by several generations in our community to honor our veterans.”

Gold Star Families Remembered

Weiss is involved in another valuable JWV project, thanks to a tip from Marc Manson, a fellow Jewish war veteran. He made Weiss aware of a little-known historical treasure, the “Golden Book.” It is housed in the JWV archives in the Rabbi Leo M. Franklin Archives at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.

The book’s title is derived from the “Gold Star Family” designation given to families of soldiers who have lost loved ones in combat. Assembled in 1957, it includes vital details about Michigan Jewish war veterans who died in combat during WWII and the Korean War.

Beautifully bound, the “Golden Book” is, says retired Temple Beth El archivist Jan Durecki, “a collection of photos and the names of the soldier and his parents, the dates and places of birth and death, education, branch of service, rank, place of casualty and medals that were awarded.”

At the time of the book’s dedication, the late Rabbi Morris Adler of Shaarey Zedek said: “The names enshrined in the ‘Golden Book’ were no less American because they were Jewish. Indeed, it might be said of them that they were as Jewish as the Ten Commandments and as American as the Declaration of Independence.”

Working together, Weiss and current Temple Beth El Archivist and Director of Cultural Resources Laura Gottlieb have made the “Golden Book” available for all to see. Gottlieb recently created digital files of each page and Weiss found a home for the book on the JWV website.

“The process of digitizing this book meant I had the privilege of spending time on each of the hundreds of entries, reading and remembering the sacrifice made by each Jewish Michigan soldier included in it,” Gottlieb said.

A featured article, available online by Durecki in the fall 2009 edition of the Jewish Journal of the Historical Society of Michigan, is a worthwhile read that provides additional background about this invaluable historical artifact. See michjewishhistory.org (Publications: September 2009).

Ground-Breaking News

Several JWV officers and post members were on hand recently to witness the long-awaited announcement that The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial will break ground this spring on Phase 1 of the project. The announcement came on the evening of the memorial’s annual Victory Gala on Oct. 23 at the Detroit Marriott Troy.

The JWV has been a long-time supporter of the project, which will be located in Royal Oak’s Memorial Park at the northeast corner of 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. It will be the state’s official tribute to contributions made by Michigan residents who served in the armed forces and on the home front that proudly became known as the Arsenal of Democracy.

The memorial’s board of directors has approved plans for Phase 1, which includes the laying of the more than 1,200 brick engraved pavers purchased by supporters, installation of flag poles representing all branches of the service, the installation of the first of several full-sized statues, and the pouring in advance of structural footings to accommodate future statue scenes and a Wall of Stars.

Fundraising is currently underway for the next phase, which will provide for the installation of the Wall of Stars, a breathtaking presentation that will honor Michigan residents who made the ultimate sacrifice during WWII. Visit https://michiganww2memorial.org for more details.

Guy Stern Honored

The Victory Gala was also highlighted by the honoring of Jewish war veteran Dr. Guy Stern, 99, director of the International Institute of the Righteous at the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills. Stern was the recipient of the 2021 Victory Award presented by The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial and was the evening’s guest speaker.

He shared his extraordinary story that includes the loss of his family during the Holocaust and his experiences as a member of the elite Army military intelligence unit — the Ritchie Boys.

Stern concluded his remarks with a heartfelt endorsement of the memorial: “The WWII Legacy Memorial will surely inspire viewers to pay tribute to Michigan’s fallen and strive to remember the importance of not repeating the mistakes of the past. History, ladies and gentlemen, does matter.”

A Long-Awaited Conversation

I recently had the privilege of helping facilitate a reunion of sorts between two WWII veterans in their 90s who live on opposite sides of the country.

While attending this past Memorial Day’s annual ceremony at Machpelah Cemetery in Ferndale, I shared a conversation with veteran Mark Hechler, 95, of Southfield. He was a proud member of the 12th Armored Division, 17th Armored Infantry Battalion, Company B; also known by their nickname “The Hellcats.”

Mark knew of my regular writings in the JN about our JWV and asked if I might have any contacts that could help him reconnect with men he served with in his division to talk, reminisce and compare war stories.

My search led me to a 12th Armored Division Association website where I netted a positive contact — association historian Bob Scherer who resides outside of Philadelphia. Bob is a 2004 Army retiree and the son of a late Hellcat veteran. In honor of his father, he works tirelessly to sustain the legacy of the 12th Armored Division, which includes reunions and the distribution of the monthly Hellcat newsletter of which Bob is a regular contributor.

Bob went to work on behalf of Mark, and in just a matter of weeks he connected Mark with 12th Armored Division veteran and fellow combat infantryman Ed Goeppinger, 97, of Riverside, Calif.

Ed and Mark now share regular Saturday afternoon phone conversations. Mark’s daughter Ellen told me that her father had a map out during the calls to help recall places he had served. Ed told Mark that he was at Dachau at the end of the war when the survivors were released.

Mark described the conversations as “quite liberating.” With each conversation, more questions are answered, more memories rekindled. Of their initial hour-long chat, Ellen said her father “was smiling the entire time they were talking.”

Today, Mark Hechler is a member in good standing with the 12th Armored Division Association and looks forward to reading the monthly Hellcat newsletter from cover to cover. Plus, he continues to seek out other 12th Armored Division comrades in the hope that they can join in on the Hellcat conversation. Of Mark being reunited with the association, Bob said, “It’s always a real joy to recover a Hellcat we lost track of.”