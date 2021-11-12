If you are looking for gift inspirations or restaurants to eat at this holiday season, let this guide help you!

Big Tommy’s Parthenon & Comedy Club

40380 Grand River Avenue

Novi, Michigan 48375

(248) 615-2102

bigtommys.com

Big Tommy’s Parthenon is a family-run business with more than 40 years of hospitality service. We strive to provide each guest with an enjoyable experience filled with traditional Greek cuisine and weekly entertainment. Extensive menu options are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as variety of catering and event choices including memorial luncheons, customized brunches, h’ors d’oeuvres, and much more.

Café Cortina

30715 W. 10 Mile Road

Farmington Hills, MI 48336

(248) 474-3033S

cafecortina.com

In its nearly four-decade long history, Café Cortina has consistently strived to be more than just a restaurant. Founded on the site of a former apple orchard in 1976 by the Tonon family, Café Cortina started out as a “best kept secret” restaurant that has turned into a nationally celebrated foodie destination.

Epiphany Glass Studios

770 Orchard Lake Road

Pontiac, MI 48341

(248) 745-3786

epiphanyglass.com

Michigan’s premier state-of-the-art hot glass studio and gallery, owned and operated by glass artist April Wagner. From paperweights and decanters to huge wall and atrium pieces, we create one-of-a-kind sculptures and gift items that are contemporary, colorful and handcrafted.

Folk

1701 Trumbull

Detroit, MI 48216

(313) 742-2672

FolkDetroit.com

Folk is a Gourmet Market & Café in Corktown, Detroit. Our dedication to sourcing high-quality ingredients is reflected in everything we do. At Folk, you’ll find an espresso bar, pastries, sandwiches, and other grab & go provisions in addition to gourmet groceries and biodynamic wines.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks

13000 High Ridge Drive

Brighton, MI 48114

metroparks.com

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks is a regional system encompassing Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The Metroparks offer 365-day access to open space and outdoor experiences for the communities of Southeast Michigan. Our open-air picnic shelters are available for reunions, graduations, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and any other way your family gets together — make your special event more eventful with your Metroparks!

Mario’s Restaurant

4222 2nd Ave.

Detroit, MI 48201

(313) 832-1616

mariosdetroit.com

This isn’t retro, this is real. We’ve been around since 1948. There aren’t many restaurants with this kind of character. One step inside and you’ll see that this is a place that time doesn’t touch. We like to keep it that way. From our service to our cuisine, you’ll feel right at home in our warm, elegant and traditional atmosphere. If you like the atmosphere, wait until you taste our food!

Northern Self Care

428 West Commerce Drive, Suite B

Traverse City, MI 49685

NorthernSelfCare.com

Full selection of natural bath, beauty and body-everything you need to pamper and feel good — inside and out. We proudly carry products that are handmade by local makers and artisans, support small businesses, and women-owned businesses around Michigan and the U.S. Shop online or in person by appointment only.

Star Deli

24555 W. 12 Mile Road

Southfield, MI 48034

(248) 352-7377

stardeli.net

The Star Deli is a take-out-only restaurant that also provides personal catering deli trays, using only the highest quality products. Serving the Metro Detroit community for more than 40 years, everyone is warmly welcomed, whether you are a life-long customer or just coming in for the first time.

Steve’s Deli

6646 Telegraph Road(@ Maple)

Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301

In the Bloomfield Plaza

(248) 932-0800

stevesdeli.com

Steve’s Deli is one of Metro Detroit’s most popular and well-known delis. Providing quality food and service, Steve’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and offers a fabulous carryout department with hot dinners to go every night. We also provide party trays and catering for home and business events. We will assist in all your shivah needs and offer suggestions for delicious Shabbat dinners. Steve’s is a little bit of New York right here in Bloomfield Hills!