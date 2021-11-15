The Fenster family released the following is a statement: “We are overjoyed that Danny has been released and is on his way home — we cannot wait to hold him in our arms.”

American journalist Danny Fenster is back home in Huntington Woods after having spent 176 days in a Myanmar prison.

The good news came early Monday, Nov. 15, from former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, who had been visiting the country on a humanitarian mission regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Myanmar military spokesperson confirmed Fenster had been “released and deported.”

According to a statement released by Richardson, Fenster traveled through Qatar on his multi-day journey back to the United States.

“This is the day that you hope will come when you do this work,” Richardson said in a statement emailed from his office. “We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds.”

Richardson is known for traveling to nations where the U.S. has poor diplomatic relations to obtain the freedom of detained Americans. The news came just days after Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a military court for spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations.

The Fenster family released the following is a statement: “We are overjoyed that Danny has been released and is on his way home — we cannot wait to hold him in our arms.

“We are tremendously grateful to all the people who have helped secure his release, especially Ambassador Richardson, as well as our friends and the public who have expressed their support and stood by our sides as we endured these long and difficult months.”

“I don’t know how we could ever express our gratitude. On behalf of the Fenster-Racey-Kurzweil families, we say THANK YOU and we love you so much.”

The Detroit Jewish News is working on a full-length feature about Danny Fenster. Look for it in the Dec. 2 issue.