The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center’s (BBAC) annual Holiday Shop, now in its 41st year, is a local pop-up shopping experience where more than 3,000-square-feet of BBAC gallery space is transformed into a unique boutique offering one-of-a-kind, artisan-made gift items from more than 200 participating artists.

The Holiday Shop opens Dec. 2 and runs through Dec. 21. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sundays.

New this year, in addition to ceramics, jewelry, fiber wearables, glassware, paper goods, ornaments, Judaica, men’s gifts and more, shoppers also will enjoy an expanded home goods section, with the return of the popular “Mug Wall,” as well as the addition of more baby and children’s gift items.

There is something for everyone at Holiday Shop, with items starting as low as $5, up to several hundred dollars.

As the impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt, the support of shoppers at this year’s Holiday Shop is more crucial than ever. All Holiday Shop proceeds benefit working artists and BBAC’s ArtAccess and education programs.

The Holiday Shop, located at 1516 S. Cranbrook Road in Birmingham, is free and open to the public. Capacity limits in the spacious galleries will be monitored to allow for safe distancing, and masks are required.

For those interested in further supporting the BBAC, Virtual Patron Tickets ($150/each; 100% tax deductible) are available in advance. Patron tickets include a gift bag and one-time 10-percent discount on all same-day Holiday Shop purchases. Tickets are available at https://bbartcenter.org/holiday-shop-2.