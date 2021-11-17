It was during the 2018-19 season that Michael Marek’s Frankel Jewish Academy boys basketball team made the most news.

Michael Marek is living a dream.

The 33-year-old former Frankel Jewish Academy boys basketball coach was named the boys basketball coach at Saline High School last month.

“It’s always been my professional goal to coach a Division 1 high school boys basketball team,” Marek said. “I never thought it would happen this fast. And I certainly didn’t want to coach at four schools in five years to get there.

“I will always be appreciative of my time at Frankel. Coaching there jump-started my career. While there were good players on my teams there, they’re better people. I’m still in contact with just about all the Frankel players I coached.”

Frankel went 24-18 in Marek’s two seasons in charge of the Jaguars (2017-18 and 2018-19) after a 4-16 finish in the 2016-17 season.

It was during the 2018-19 season that Marek’s team made the most news.

The Jaguars went 7-4 and finished second in the seven-team Catholic League Intersectional 2 Division, qualifying for the league’s C-D tournament.

Frankel beat every team in the division including champion Riverview Gabriel Richard at least once during the division season.

But the Jaguars couldn’t play in the C-D tournament because the tournament schedule included first-round games and the championship game on Saturdays during Shabbat.

Marek was hired at Saline on Oct. 28, almost a month after former coach Jake Fosdick resigned. Fosdick had a 74-52 record in six seasons at Saline.

Because of his hiring, Marek’s commute was cut in half.

Saline is about a 20-minute drive from his home in Canton. Waterford Kettering, his previous coaching stop, was a nearly hour drive in good weather.

“I wasn’t looking to leave Kettering. But the Saline job came open, so I thought I’d apply for it,” Marek said. “The stars aligned for me.”

Marek was 7-10 in his lone season at Kettering (2020-21). In his only season at Canton Prep (2019-20), the team went 14-7.

Marek and his wife Katie were engaged when he was coaching at Frankel. They’ve now been married for two years.

“Katie goes to all my games, she scouts with me, and she gets to know my players,” Marek said. “It’s a family effort.”