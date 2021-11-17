Hillel’s Students for Israel educate Wayne State students about Israel.

Every year, Hillel of Metro Detroit hosts Israel Peace week at Wayne State University. Last year, because of COVID, it was canceled, which made this year’s events especially fun to attend.

Hillel’s Students for Israel (SFI) works to educate students about Israeli culture and to show Israel’s positive influence in the world. Hillel hosts this event to encourage students to talk about Israel — no matter what their point of view is.

Over the week of Oct. 25, SFI hosted four events, including one in the Student Center that focused on teaching students about how IsraelAID helps other countries. Dr. Howard Lupovitch (who teaches classes on Zionism and the State of Israel) and Dr. Saeed Kahn (whose classes include the History of Islamic Political Thought) talked about the Israeli and Palestinian conflict. And there was an outdoor Artists 4 Israel event and an Israel celebratory Shabbat dinner.

More than 200 students participated, but, for me, the highlight was Artists 4 Israel. The event was set up in the middle of Wayne State’s campus at Gullen Mall, so that anyone walking through campus could see what was happening and join in.

Student Jenna Friedman said, “It was great to see students of all backgrounds gathering together for Israel Peace Week at Wayne State University. Artists 4 Israel was something unique that I hadn’t seen on campus before. The event really brought people together.”

Israeli street artists with easels customized more than 100 free T-shirts with graffiti images and words of the students’ choosing. Students from all backgrounds attended, which was an amazing opportunity for Hillel’s staff and the artists to discuss Israel with them.

Adi Siegmann is a senior at Wayne State University studying psychology. Adi is also the treasurer of the Students for Israel campus organization.