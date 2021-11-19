Ben Rosenblatt and Josh Nodler are seeing success in their respective sport at Elon University and Michigan State University.

Here are a couple of college notes:

Ben Rosenblatt

Ben Rosenblatt (Huntington Woods, Berkley High School) is a member of the Elon University men’s soccer team that is playing in its first Colonial Athletic Association tournament since 2017.

Rosenblatt, a sophomore defender, has one goal this season, vs. Radford on Oct. 26. He’s played in most of Elon’s games. Elon is a Division I program based in Elon, N.C. There are about 7,000 students at the private school.

Josh Nodler

Josh Nodler (Oak Park, Berkley High School) was the leading scorer on the Michigan State hockey team prior to last weekend’s games against Ferris State.

Nodler had three goals and five assists for eight points. He also led the Spartans (4-5-1, 1-2-0) in assists, was second in goals, tops in power-play points (2-2–4), and his 86 faceoff wins was seventh in the Big Ten Conference.