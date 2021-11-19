After suffering a torn ACL and slight meniscus tear in his first varsity lacrosse game for North Farmington in the spring, Noah Rioux underwent surgery April 30 and missed the football season.

After a strange 2020-21 football season, Noah Rioux was hoping for some normalcy this fall.

What became normal for the North Farmington High School junior was not being able to play football.

After suffering a torn ACL and slight meniscus tear in his first varsity lacrosse game for North Farmington in the spring, Rioux underwent surgery April 30 and missed the football season.

“I may have been cleared for the playoffs, but we didn’t make the playoffs,” he said.

So why was the previous North Farmington football season weird? The COVID-19 pandemic, of course.

Rioux, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound fullback/middle linebacker, played in each of North Farmington’s three playoff games as the Raiders marched the furthest in the state playoffs since 1978.

The Raiders’ playoffs included a forfeit win over South Lyon in the Division 2 district finals, then a 64-day wait before they lost 50-22 at Traverse City Central on Jan. 9 in the regional finals.

The forfeit and layoff were because of COVID-19, the latter so the Michigan High School Athletic Association and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services could put together a pilot program of rapid antigen coronavirus tests for football players, coaches and other team personnel.

Rioux was brought up to the varsity team midway through the regular season. He played on the Raiders’ kickoff, kickoff return, punt, punt return and placekick block special teams.