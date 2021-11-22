Celebrate 100 Years of IADS.

Metro Detroiters are welcome to #EngageforEight with the Downtown Synagogue, “and be the miracle this Chanukah,” said Jaemi Loeb, co-chair with Carrie Reinis of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue 100 Years Committee.

“On the third night of Chanukah, 1921, IADS was born,” Loeb said. “So, we’re beginning a year of celebrations of our first 100 years with an eight-night Chanukah party. Join us on Zoom or at one of our roving locations around Detroit every night of Chanukah as we share the fire of our future. We’ll light our flame-thrower menorah, sing songs and engage in general merriment.”

The following stops, all held outdoors, hold significance for IADS. Most nights will feature a short talk focused on the history or future of the Downtown Synagogue. Participation is free, whether attending in person or on Zoom. For the latest details and to get the Zoom link for each night, click on the calendar date at downtownsynagogue.org/our-centennial.

#ENGAGEFOR8 Schedule

1st Night – 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28

Chanukah Celebration

Only on Zoom from Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue

2nd Night – 7:30-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29

Original site of Isaac Agree Memorial Society

121 Rosedale Court, Detroit

3rd Night – 7:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30

Honoring our founding families

Bethel Community Transformation Center

8801 Woodward, Detroit

4th Night – 7:30-8 pm Wednesday, Dec. 1

The Schvitz

8295 Oakland Ave., Detroit

5th Night – 7:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2

Eden Gardens

12273 Glenfield Ave., Detroit

6th Night – 4:30-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3

Bagley Neighborhood

IADS members’ home

18518 Woodingham, Detroit

7th Night – 5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

Family-friendly Havdalah with Chanukah songs

IADS members’ home

Corner of Forest & Rosa Parks, Detroit

8th Night – 7:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

Concluding Night

Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue

1457 Griswold, Detroit