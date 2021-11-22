Celebrate 100 Years of IADS.
Metro Detroiters are welcome to #EngageforEight with the Downtown Synagogue, “and be the miracle this Chanukah,” said Jaemi Loeb, co-chair with Carrie Reinis of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue 100 Years Committee.
“On the third night of Chanukah, 1921, IADS was born,” Loeb said. “So, we’re beginning a year of celebrations of our first 100 years with an eight-night Chanukah party. Join us on Zoom or at one of our roving locations around Detroit every night of Chanukah as we share the fire of our future. We’ll light our flame-thrower menorah, sing songs and engage in general merriment.”
The following stops, all held outdoors, hold significance for IADS. Most nights will feature a short talk focused on the history or future of the Downtown Synagogue. Participation is free, whether attending in person or on Zoom. For the latest details and to get the Zoom link for each night, click on the calendar date at downtownsynagogue.org/our-centennial.
#ENGAGEFOR8 Schedule
1st Night – 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28
Chanukah Celebration
Only on Zoom from Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue
2nd Night – 7:30-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29
Original site of Isaac Agree Memorial Society
121 Rosedale Court, Detroit
3rd Night – 7:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30
Honoring our founding families
Bethel Community Transformation Center
8801 Woodward, Detroit
4th Night – 7:30-8 pm Wednesday, Dec. 1
The Schvitz
8295 Oakland Ave., Detroit
5th Night – 7:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2
Eden Gardens
12273 Glenfield Ave., Detroit
6th Night – 4:30-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
Bagley Neighborhood
IADS members’ home
18518 Woodingham, Detroit
7th Night – 5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Family-friendly Havdalah with Chanukah songs
IADS members’ home
Corner of Forest & Rosa Parks, Detroit
8th Night – 7:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
Concluding Night
Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue
1457 Griswold, Detroit