Frame of Mind Committee Members: Janet Aronoff, Gail Katz, Barbara Kratchman (chair), Barbara Heller, Donna Pearlman, Barbara Eisenberg, Bluma Schechter and Phyllis Schwartz. (Kadima)

The event combined fine, literary and performing arts.

More than 150 friends and supporters of Kadima’s arts program, Creative Expressions, gathered on Sept. 19 for the annual Frame of Mind Arts Benefit and Showcase on the rooftop of the Detroit Opera House. 

The event combined fine, literary and performing arts. A gallery-like art display featured member paintings, drawings, photography and literary works, including a comic book. Member-led entertainment included an interactive drum circle and drum duets, along with a musical performance with DSO musicians and a singer who had worked under the tutorage of Michigan Opera Theatre professionals.

Frame of Mind raised $85,000 to support Creative Expressions, which provides therapeutic, educational and experiential creative arts programming for adults living with mental health challenges. 

The event chairs were Barbara and Michael Kratchman, who planned the event along with a 10-member volunteer Frame of Mind Committee and Kadima staff. 

Guests Lita Zemmol of Beverly Hills and Gary Eisenberg of Bloomfield Hills admire Creative Expressions member artwork for sale. Kadima
Guests participating in the interactive drum circle. Kadima
Creative Expressions musicians, Joel K and David R, playing a duet during a live performance with DSO musicians. Kadima
Frame of Mind Event Chairs Michael and Barbara Kratchman (left) along with other guests enjoying the live performances. Kadima

Learn more about the Kadima Creative Expressions Program at www.kadimacenter.org/services/creative-expres sions-program.

