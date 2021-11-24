Chag Sameach! May light and love fill your holidays.

The Detroit Jewish News received so many beautiful and creative submissions for our cover art contest that it was hard to choose a winner. However, Emily Miller’s submission did stand out, not only because it’s beautifully drawn (which it is!) but because of the feeling of family and warmth her drawing evoked. That’s what holidays are about — family — and we think she illustrated that sentiment so well. We’re glad to have it as our cover.

Emily is 12 and lives in Birmingham. She is a seventh-grader at Hillel Day School in Farmington Hills and said she likes “drawing in general.”

She set out to combine several smaller elements into her drawing. “I included the Torah to represent Judaism,” she said. “My aunt recently had a baby, so I wanted to incorporate something about generations,” she said of the clasped hands.

“I also love the way the light of the menorah shines on your face,” she said. “Then I used the Jewish star to combine all the drawings.”

Emily will receive $100, which she said she plans to save.

All of the other winners of our contest will receive $18. We thank everyone for participating.

Happy Chanukah from everyone at the JN.

Grand prize-winner

Emily Miller, 12, of Birmingham

5 and Under

First Place: Lucy Gottsegen, 4, of West Bloomfield

Second Place: Ma’ayan Bernhardt, 5, of West Bloomfield

Third Place: Alex Lipson, 5, of West Bloomfield

Honorable Mention: Hilla Maine, 5, of West Bloomfield

Ages 6-9:

First Place: Joshua Rodner, 9, of Bloomfield Hills

Second Place: Sophie Gottlib, 9, of Southfield

Third Place: Isabella Moses, 9, of Huntington Woods

Honorable Mention: Leah Gottfried, 8, of Southfield

Ages 10-12:

First Place: Zoey Love Hill, 10, of Beverly Hills

Second Place: Ava Federman, 10, of Bloomfield Hills

Third Place: Asher Brode, 12, of Bloomfield Hills

Honorable Mention: Jack Friedman, 10, of Southfield

See a child’s name spelled wrong in the gallery below? Email us and we will be glad to fix it!

Under 5 Gallery

Under 5 1 of 11

Ages 6-9 Gallery

Ages 6-9 1 of 110

Ages 10-12 Gallery