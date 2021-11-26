ZOA-Michigan will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Drs. Harris and Phoebe Mainster, and the Jabotinsky Award to Dr. Charles Greenberg.

ZOA-Michigan is delighted to announce its honorees for the 2021 Virtual Gala. They will be part of a national lineup of honorees and speakers that will include Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

ZOA-Michigan Region is proud to present awards of merit to distinguished community members at this year’s ZOA Annual Gala. They will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Drs. Harris and Phoebe Mainster, and the Jabotinsky Award to Dr. Charles Greenberg.

The Gala will take place on Sunday, Dec. 19.

ZOA-Michigan Region invites you to join them in the fight for Israel and to honor their award recipients by contributing to this year’s annual celebration.

For more information, contact Kobi Erez, Executive Director: (248) 672-7713 or kobi@mizoa.org.