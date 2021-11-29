JCRC/AJC expands annual event.

Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee (JCRC/AJC) will mark its 25th Annual Mitzvah Day by hosting the event for the Christmas holiday weekend, from Friday, Dec. 24, to Sunday, Dec. 26. Traditionally, the daylong event is held in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

Called Mitzvah Weekend this year, volunteers of all ages and faiths, including Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Christian, will visit organizations throughout Metro Detroit providing services to fill staff shortages or allow nonprofits to reduce staffing for the holiday.

“As Christmas takes place on a Saturday this year, we knew it would benefit both the participating organizations and volunteers to expand the program’s length,” said Rabbi Asher Lopatin, executive director of JCRC/AJC.

“For the nonprofits offering opportunities, we have found that some are planning different or expanded activities since Christmas is not during the week. For our more observant volunteers who mark the Sabbath, this change will allow them to give back on Friday before sundown or the day after Christmas.”

Volunteer opportunities, including activities like serving meals and building clean-up, are planned at organizations such as Brilliant Detroit, Pope Francis Center, Michigan Humane Society and Samaritas.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, JCRC/AJC will inform the public of available opportunities through weekly eblasts and social media postings, which will begin this week. These announcements will include a description of volunteer activities, a contact person at the organization and any mask or vaccination requirements. Those interested will then register and finalize details directly with the selected nonprofit.

Mitzvah Day, which is historically the single largest day of volunteering by Detroit’s Jewish community, was founded in 1996. The word “mitzvah” is Hebrew for “commandment,” and commonly refers to performing a good deed.

“While the pandemic has affected this beloved community tradition, we know that the spirit of giving is stronger than ever. We hope people of all backgrounds, ages and faiths take advantage of this beautiful opportunity to come together, safely, to give to others,” Rabbi Lopatin said.