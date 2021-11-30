The ceremony will be attended by Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and other community leaders.

Chabad of Eastern Michigan will ignite a public Chanukah menorah erected at Shea Automotive Lot, 5135 Linden Road, in Flint Township throughout the eight days of Chanukah. There will be a community-wide celebration at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, the fourth light of Chanukah, at the menorah sight in the dealership lot.

There will be a community-wide celebration at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, the fourth night of Chanukah, at the menorah site in the dealership lot.

The ceremony, organized by Chabad House co-directors, Rabbi Yisroel and Shainie Weingarten, will be attended by Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and other community leaders.

Following the lighting ceremony, participants will enjoy Chanukah gelt chocolate coins, sing songs and enjoy hot latkes and soup.

“The menorah serves as a symbol of Flint and Genesee County’s dedication to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all its citizens to worship God freely, openly and with pride,” Shainie Weingarten, the co-director of Chabad House, said in a news release.