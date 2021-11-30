“This is a love letter to the Jewish community of Detroit, celebrating the moments of togetherness that the holiday of Chanukah has fostered over the years,” said Reboot CEO David Katznelson, in a release.

Highlights of Detroit Chanukah memories are featured in a new music video released by the nonprofit Reboot in celebration of a new Chanukah record, A Great Miracle: Jeremiah Lockwood’s Guitar Soli Chanukah Record.

In the video, Lockwood plays the album track “Ritual” to a montage of photo highlights with Chanukah moments of Detroit area residents lighting the menorah, gathering with family and friends, eating traditional foods, reciting prayers and singing.

Reboot reports the photos are courtesy of Jewish Senior Life (JSL), Leonard N. Simons Jewish Community Archives, Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Rabbi Leo M. Franklin Archives of Temple Beth EL, Bloomfield Hills, Mich., the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit and Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

“This is a love letter to the Jewish community of Detroit, celebrating the moments of togetherness that the holiday of Chanukah has fostered over the years,” said Reboot CEO David Katznelson, in a release. “Jeremiah’s meditations combined with the beautiful images hits on a warm sentimentality that is so needed after a few years of not being able to light candles together.”

With heartfelt appreciation of the 1968 classic The New Possibility: John Fahey’s Guitar Soli Christmas Record, Lockwood has sweetly crafted eight songs, one for each night of Chanukah, to celebrate the dancing candlelight with his new, blues-inspired takes on the most beloved melodies of the holiday’s canon.

From the prayers for lighting the candles to the kids’ songs that are sung around the burning menorah, Lockwood paints the light through the darkness with his instrumental creations. You can check out the album here.

“My hope is that this song, and the whole album, honors the feeling and the meaning of both sources: the American Christmas that for better or worse is part of the shared culture of the country, and the Jewish intimacy of home, ritual and eternity,” Lockwood said of the track Ritual featured in the music video.

The video is just one of the ways Reboot is deepening its work and commitment in the Detroit area.

Reboot’s work in Detroit is supported by the William Davidson Foundation

If you cannot see the video above, click here to view it.