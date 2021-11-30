Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi will perform Khanike songs and klezmer tunes with a good dose of improvisation.

Former Detroiter Yale Strom will be performing at the 20th annual Khanike in the Kheights concert sponsored by New York City’s Beth Am – The People’s Temple.

Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi will perform Khanike songs and klezmer tunes with a good dose of improvisation.

The event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6:45 p.m. Tickets for the Zoom link cost $10.

To purchase tickets go to beth-amthepeoplestemple.squarespace.com.

.