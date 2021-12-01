The parade will bring holiday light love and joy to seniors, hospital patients and medical staff at the JSL Campus and Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, starting at 4 p.m., a Chanukah Parade of Love and Light will make its way through the JSL Campus in West Bloomfield (Meer, Hechtman and Fleischmann facilities) and the Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield, bringing holiday light love and joy to seniors, hospital patients and medical staff.

The program is arranged by Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield, in Partnership with Jfamily.

Participating vehicles will receive a Chanukah treat bag, as well as delicious holiday foods along the way. Latkes, donuts and hotdogs will be distributed, and there is no need to leave one’s car. A live klezmer band will perform in front of Fleischman residents as the cars go by. Car decorations will be handed out to those that would like (Car-top menorah, window menorah or Chanukah flag) and all are encouraged to create personal decorations and posters to wave from the vehicles.

“Chanukah, more than any other holiday, emphasizes the power of light over darkness and good over evil, explained Rabbi Shneur Silberberg, rabbi at Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield. “There’s no shortage of darkness and evil in the world, and yesterday’s tragic shooting at Oxford High School is a reminder of that and is particularly painful for all of us in Metro Detroit. There are many ways in which we need to respond to senseless hate and evil, but one thing we can all do is spread light, through acts of goodness and kindness, particularly to those that need it most, and that’s the goal of this Chanukah parade”

There is no charge to attend. Reserve your spot at www.baischabad.com/parade.