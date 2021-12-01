Dr. Jeff London discusses making peace with Christmas and provides a song parody for the holidays.

My first recollection of feeling uncomfortable about Christmas occurred in music class in the fourth or fifth grade. We were singing “songs of the season,” and I started to think about what I was actually singing: “Joy to the world, the Lord is come!” It’s a beautiful melody about the birth of Jesus. Another song ends with the phrase: “Oh come let us adore him, Chri-ist, the Lord.”

I’m sure we had sung the same songs previous Decembers, but it somehow felt different this time. So, I decided I just wasn’t going to sing those words. I didn’t discuss it with my teacher or parents or classmates. I just made sure that I substituted (in a soft voice) “You know who, NOT the Lord!” There … that showed ’em where I stood!

I recall my mom taking my siblings and me downtown to Hudson’s for a visit with Santa, but I’m not sure how she explained it to us or whether it felt weird. I think my mom had a strong wish to break away from the “Dexter Davidson shtetl” of her extended family and push our little family toward assimilation with mainstream American culture. I still went to Hebrew school and learned all the Chanukah songs and always knew that we didn’t celebrate Christmas. But why we went to see Santa, I’m just not sure. I quickly learned that while Santa Claus was coming to town, he wouldn’t be coming down our chimney.

We always sang our Chanukah songs after lighting candles. I recall we also watched endless Christmas specials with Perry Como or Dean Martin (or maybe even Jack Benny), but I don’t recall a lot of discussion about us not celebrating Christmas. Our neighborhood was fairly diverse in terms of religion, and I don’t recall feeling left out at the holiday season. We had Chanukah; they had Christmas. I don’t think I realized, at that time, how miniscule the Jewish population was compared to Christianity in the bigger world.

By the time I reached college age, I was more aware of the unbelievable power of Christmas. My wife (then girlfriend) was placed in a dorm room with two girls from the west side of the state. Her roommates were intrigued and curious to meet an actual Jewish person, and the cultural exchange led to some good discussions. Another roommate invited her to midnight mass one Christmas, and I was included. The mass was spiritual and beautiful, but we knew it was “their thing.” It felt like a field trip, definitely an “away game.”

Jewish Identity During the Holidays

After we got married, we moved to Cincinnati for my residency training. We moved into a decidedly non-Jewish community. We had our first child and began to develop our holiday family traditions.

I recall huge Christmas trees in the homes of our neighbors. We were invited over for cookies and to help deck their halls. Feeling a bit like strangers in a strange land, we had more of a need to emphasize our Jewishness, and we invited them to taste latkes and to light Chanukah candles. But I began to feel a greater sense of how our Jewishness was perceived as otherness (by us as well as by them). Many of our neighbors were really shocked to learn that we didn’t celebrate Christmas.

My wife and I had always enjoyed singing and we knew a lot of Christmas carols, and we didn’t feel at all hesitant about singing them with our neighbors. We may even have gone caroling door to door. I’m not sure if I sang about “Christ the Lord,” but I certainly didn’t mind singing about Santa and Rudolph!

When we returned to Michigan, we soon had our three children, which seemed to further intensify the importance of expressing our Jewish identity at the holiday season. We lived in a Jewish neighborhood but had an even greater awareness of the power of Christmas to the greater world. We updated holiday traditions, including family Chanukah parties and enjoyed singing songs from “Dreidel Dreidel” to “Ma Otzur.” A nightly favorites was “In the Window,” which talked about the glow of the menorah shining out, which I now see may have been our version of the Christmas lights shining in front of the homes of our non-Jewish neighbors.

I recall taking our kids to see the Christmas lights displays in other neighborhoods. Again, it felt like a field trip to a winter wonderland. I don’t recall a lot of “Christmas envy” from our kids.

We also became aware of the wonderful sense of giving and generosity that accompanies the commercial blitz of the holiday season. This is the time of year when many folks make big contributions to the Salvation Army and Yad Ezra and participate in clothing drives and soup kitchens. It really seems to bring out the best in people.

Holiday Music

For many years, we have enjoyed the Pop Series at the Detroit Symphony, which includes a Christmas concert, whoops, I mean a “Home for the Holidays” concert. We love listening to the beautiful music, secular and religious, including gorgeous harmonies from the high school choirs. They would always toss in a cute version of a happy song in a minor key “for our Jewish friends,” but we all knew that Christmas was really what it was all about. And we really enjoyed it! Even though our muted clothes were lost in a sea of red and green, we joyfully sang along.

The explosion of various types of media and the increasing commercialization of Christmas has seemed to further encourage my uncertain feelings at the holiday season. I think this coincides with a growing sense of concern about the separation of church and state. The seeming harmlessness of singing Christmas carols gradually seems to feel a part of a slippery slope toward a more overtly Christian nation. But we still love to sing those beautiful songs along with our Chanukah medleys.

In fact, my wife and I have a tradition of singing songs of the season in the car with two of our dearest Jewish friends. We remember all the harmonies to “The First Noel” and the car provides nice acoustics, as well as a warm respite from the outside world.

But, there still is that lingering question that we all have to answer. How much do we assimilate with the prevailing American (Christmas) culture and how much do we choose to maintain and be true to our Jewish culture?

Is Christmas joy really a threat to anyone? Is it OK to take your kids to see Santa and Christmas lights? And is it appropriate for us to sing beautiful songs that celebrate … well “you know who, not the lord”?

My song parody expresses another way to think about the same questions. (Sung to the tune of “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”)

It’s the most Chanukah time of the year

With the latkes we’re frying and presents we’re buying

And loved ones are near

It’s the most Chanukah time of the year

(but) it’s the least secular season of all.

With your neighbors’ lights glowing and folks mistle-toeing

“you know who’s” at the mall.

It’s the least secular season of all.

With the carols they’re singing and Christmas bells ringing

A Jew can feel kind of ignored

What’s a mere game of dreidel compared to a cradle

Containing “the son of the lord?”

But it’s a most wonderful time of the year

Neighbors helping each other, like brother to brother

And full of good cheer

Yes, it’s a most wonderful time

Christmas joy isn’t a crime

It’s a most wonderful time of the year.

Happy Chanukah to all and to all eight good nights.

Dr. Jeff London is a retired child psychiatrist from Farmington Hills.