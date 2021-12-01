Residents welcome artist with a reception.

On Nov. 10, residents of Prentis Apartments and their guests held a reception with artist Paul Adams, whose paintings of Downtown Detroit, Royal Oak and the Dream Cruise are incredibly detailed.

Harvey Singer, a resident at the Anna and Meyer Prentis Apartments, purchased more than a dozen of these paintings in the form of limited edition prints, which Adams framed and JSL hung at the Anna & Meyer Prentis Apartments.

Adams was born in 1940, grew up in Detroit and lived between the Grand Trunk Railroad tracks and the Detroit Department of Street Railways. His artwork is largely influenced by his experiences with the railroads and streetcars that surrounded his childhood. He graduated from Cass Technical High School and attended the Detroit Arts and Crafts School. For over 30 years, he worked as a professional commercial illustrator and has won numerous awards for his work.

The artwork, which lines the walls on the first floor, brings back memories of Detroit in the 1950s and 1960s. “For many residents, it’s like a trip down memory lane,” Singer said.