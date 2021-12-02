This year’s COVID-conscious, indoor/outdoor iteration, “An EPIC Night at the Carnival,” welcomed 420 young Jewish Detroiters who collectively raised more than $285,000 for the Federation’s 2022 Annual Campaign.

EPIC, NEXTGen Detroit’s premier annual fundraiser benefiting the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, took place Nov. 6 at the M-1 Concourse Event Center. This year’s COVID-conscious, indoor/outdoor iteration, “An EPIC Night at the Carnival,” welcomed 420 young Jewish Detroiters who collectively raised more than $285,000 for the Federation’s 2022 Annual Campaign.

“After nine EPICs that all featured a standup comedian, we were excited to try something new,” said Samantha Foon, EPIC co-chair. “Creating this after-dark carnival complete with fairway games, prizes, fair food and even a carousel gave our guests a fun and safe night out, full nostalgia and the chance to connect with their fellow young Jewish Detroiters.”

An EPIC Night at the Carnival — brought to the community by Sue & Alan J. Kaufman & Family — is a shining example of how the Federation’s young adult division continues to provide meaningful and engaging experiences for the NEXTGen Detroit community despite challenging times.

“Everyone had an incredible time, and the fact that we all came together to support such an important cause made it even more special,” said Mike Ran, EPIC co-chair. “The money raised at EPIC will have an even greater impact on taking care of the needs of the community, thanks to a generous matching gift in memory of Irving & Ethel Palman.”

NEXTGen Detroit’s calendar of upcoming events can be found at jewishdetroit.org/nextgen. A winter fundraiser is currently in the works and planned for February.